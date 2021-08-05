In partnership with the State Library of North Carolina and the NC Student Connect Initiative, the Tyrrell County Public Library and the Pettigrew Regional Library System are excited to announce that new Wi-Fi hotspots are available for checkout at the Library!
These new hotspots are free to borrow and are available to all students in Chowan, Washington, Tyrrell, and Perquimans counties. These Wi-Fi hotspots have unlimited data and are designed to assist with at-home learning for students who have limited to no access to the internet.
Users can stream content from YouTube, Netflix and other similar services, and each hotspot has safety blocks to protect users from inappropriate content. To qualify for a hotspot, you must have a student in your household, be a resident of one of the mentioned counties, have a library card in good standing, and have limited access to the internet in your household.
If you have any questions about this program, please call or swing by the Library to learn more.
Check out some of our new DVD arrivals below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Movies:
Godzilla vs. Kong
Mortal Kombat
Nobody
Raya and the Last Dragon
Rock Dog 2
The Courier (2020)
The Spongebob Movie- Sponge on the Run
Voyagers
Wrath of Man
TV Series:
His Dark Materials Season 1
His Dark Materials Season 2
The Spanish Princess Season 1
Umbrella Academy Season 1