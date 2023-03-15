If you believe in Jesus, one thing that should comfort you is seeing His power on display. There is nothing He can’t do!

He calms storms, beckons fish, walks on water, heals the blind, lame, deaf, mute and cleanses the lepers. He prophesies the future and declares the hidden truths of our existence in plain language.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.