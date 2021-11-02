This past month at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has been mighty awesome.
Our #TeenTuesday events were very successful and well attended. The “murder” of R.L. Stine brought out 16 teenagers to solve that mystery alone.
They Armchair Traveler Series was popular and it was so great to be able to provide in-person programming to the community again. We’ve had community groups signing up to use our meeting rooms and a good number of people coming in to study for COA or use our computers.
In 2022, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be celebrating its 101st Anniversary. We’re going to be doing programming throughout the year to share the history of the library and the Brown-Carver Library.
Plus the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3 is in the planning stages. The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades!
New Books
Picture Books
Creepy Carrots! – Aaron Reynolds & Peter Brown
Children’s Fiction
Best Friends – Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham
Friends Forever - Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham
Marcus Makes a Move – Kevin Hart
Tristan Strong Destroys the World – Kwame Mbalia
Unlimited Squirrels in Guess What? – Mo Willems
Young Adult
The Downstairs Girl – Stacey Lee
Strong Women – Kari Koeppel
Fiction
The Book of Accidents – Chuck Wendig
The Butler – Danielle Steel
Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr
The Dilemma – B.A. Paris
The Girls in the Stilt House – Kelly Mustian
The Guide – Peter Heller
The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave
Madam – Phoebe Wynne
The Magician – Colm Toibin
Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid
Matrix – Lauren Groff
Sisters in Arms – Kaia Alerson
The Sisters of Auschwitz – Roxane Van Iperen
A Slow Fire Burning – Paula Hawkins
Waiting on Love – Tracie Peterson
When Ghosts Come Home – Wiley Cash
When the Reckoning Comes – LaTanya McQueen
Non Fiction
Leaving Cisco Road: A Memoir – Kristin Congdon & Brinkley Craft Goranson
Jennifer Finlay is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.