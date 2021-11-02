This past month at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has been mighty awesome.

Our #TeenTuesday events were very successful and well attended. The “murder” of R.L. Stine brought out 16 teenagers to solve that mystery alone.

They Armchair Traveler Series was popular and it was so great to be able to provide in-person programming to the community again. We’ve had community groups signing up to use our meeting rooms and a good number of people coming in to study for COA or use our computers.

In 2022, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be celebrating its 101st Anniversary. We’re going to be doing programming throughout the year to share the history of the library and the Brown-Carver Library.

Plus the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3 is in the planning stages. The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades!

New Books

Picture Books

Creepy Carrots! – Aaron Reynolds & Peter Brown

Children’s Fiction

Best Friends – Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham

Friends Forever - Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham

Marcus Makes a Move – Kevin Hart

Tristan Strong Destroys the World – Kwame Mbalia

Unlimited Squirrels in Guess What? – Mo Willems

Young Adult

The Downstairs Girl – Stacey Lee

Strong Women – Kari Koeppel

Fiction

The Book of Accidents – Chuck Wendig

The Butler – Danielle Steel

Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr

The Dilemma – B.A. Paris

The Girls in the Stilt House – Kelly Mustian

The Guide – Peter Heller

The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave

Madam – Phoebe Wynne

The Magician – Colm Toibin

Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Matrix – Lauren Groff

Sisters in Arms – Kaia Alerson

The Sisters of Auschwitz – Roxane Van Iperen

A Slow Fire Burning – Paula Hawkins

Waiting on Love – Tracie Peterson

When Ghosts Come Home – Wiley Cash

When the Reckoning Comes – LaTanya McQueen

Non Fiction

Leaving Cisco Road: A Memoir – Kristin Congdon & Brinkley Craft Goranson

Jennifer Finlay is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.