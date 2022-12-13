Last Sunday, we witnessed the historic splash-down of the Artemis I capsule as it returned from its twenty-five-day journey to the Moon and back.

After a fifty-year hiatus on lunar missions, NASA is returning to the Moon with a planned crewed mission to the surface by 2024. It is easy to wonder why it took so long to return to the Moon and why NASA is sending crewless rockets before an actual crew.

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.