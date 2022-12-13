Last Sunday, we witnessed the historic splash-down of the Artemis I capsule as it returned from its twenty-five-day journey to the Moon and back.
After a fifty-year hiatus on lunar missions, NASA is returning to the Moon with a planned crewed mission to the surface by 2024. It is easy to wonder why it took so long to return to the Moon and why NASA is sending crewless rockets before an actual crew.
Simply, space travel is really hard and really expensive. The amount of material used to get into space is unbelievable. The average amount used by the Saturn V rocket (the rocket used to get to the Moon in the original Apollo mission) was 4,578,000 pounds of fuel for the first stage and 1,174,000 pounds for the second and third stages. This fuel made up 5.75 million pounds of Saturn V’s total of 6.5 million pounds. This fuel could get a 310,000-pound payload into low Earth orbit.
If you want to get to the Moon, that allowance shrinks to 107,100 pounds. The estimated cost to get into space is even more eye-opening. Between the labor, specialized material cost (much of which is lost in space), fuel (liquid oxygen, kerosene, and hydrogen at $16 per gallon), and equipment testing, it usually costs $10,000 per pound sent into space.
When calculating what you can store in the allotted payload for a particular launch, several items subtract from what space is available for the payload — first, more fuel. While one does not need as much as when the rocket launched, enough fuel must be on hand to maneuver, slow down and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.
If you want to land on the Moon, then you will need some fuel to launch from the Moon and break from its gravitational pull. This return and maneuvering fuel will take up 65,000 pounds of payload space.
Next is the air supply and life support system. While the compressed air made up about three pounds, the life support system with its backup came to roughly 125 pounds. The portable life support system for each astronaut’s suit weighed 65 pounds. Lastly, the control panels, the capsule, and the lander took up most of the remaining payload weight at roughly 35,000 pounds.
Without anything else, there were about 5,000 pounds of payload capacity left for the tools, food, equipment, space suits, and crew. Any remaining payload weight was reserved for moon rock samples.
Aside from the logistics for lunar travel, there is the reality of failure and the hostile environment of space. All of the early space programs operated on a “trial and error” basis, resulting in millions, if not billions, of dollars lost instantly. In the early years, the rockets would start lifting off and blow up on the launch pad.
Fortunately, most of these launches were uncrewed. Even after years of refining launch procedures and figuring out what works and does not work, occasional malfunctions result in human tragedy. The idea of launching oneself into space on a rocket is rather insane when you think about it.
Chris Hadfield, a retired Canadian Astronaut, once said, “In the van, we can see the rocket in the distance, lit up and shining, an obelisk. In reality, of course, it’s a 4.5-megaton bomb loaded with explosive fuel, which is why everyone else is driving away from it.”
If one successfully launches into space, the next problem is radiation. In low-Earth orbit, radiation exposure is minimized due to the Earth’s magnetosphere. While gamma radiation exposure is not healthy, it will not cause severe health issues and is equivalent to 1 to 3 chest x-rays.
However, once beyond low-Earth orbit, the risk of radiation sickness and developing cancer dramatically increases as the protection of the magnetosphere decreases. If there is little protection, the radiation level is equivalent to 150 to 6000 chest x-rays. Therefore spacecraft going to the Moon need specialized protection and plating that minimizes exposure.
When considering all these factors, space flight is quite an accomplishment that tests human ingenuity and resourcefulness. These fifty years away from the Moon were a critical time for NASA scientists and other international space agencies to test everything they could in space and prepare humanity for a safe voyage into the stars. These decades of research, with the mix of modern technology, have removed much of the human error and engineered space-faring vessels far safer than those from the late 1960s and early 1970s.
As we count down to the launch of Artemis III in 2024, it is essential to remember the history and scientific work behind these launches to appreciate just how amazing and complicated space travel can be.
Swing by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and check out some books to learn more about space travel. In fact, we just received a new signed copy of Scott Kelly’s book Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery.
Check out some of our latest releases below, have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“All Good People Here,” by Ashley Flowers
“The Baxters,” by Karen Kingsbury
“Blood Moon,” by Heather Graham and Jon Land
“The Boys From Biloxi,” by John Grisham
“The Burning God,” by R.F. Kuang
“The Choice,” by Nora Roberts
“A Christmas Memory,” by Richard Paul Evans
“The Christmas Spirit,” by Debbie Macomber
“Dawnlands,” by Philippa Gregory
“Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly
“Distant Thunder,” by Stuart Woods
“Dragon Republic,” by R.F. Kuang
“A Heart Full of Headstones,” by Ian Rankin
“Livid,” by Patricia Cornwell
“Long Shadows,” by David Baldacci
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell
“Murder at Black Oaks,” by Phillip Margolin
“The Poppy War,” by R.F. Kuang
“The Prisoner,” by B.A. Paris
“Racing the Light,” by Robert Crais
“Triple Cross,” by James Patterson
“The Twist of a Knife,” by Anthony Horowitz
“The Whitters,” by Danielle Steele
“A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny
Non-Fiction:
“The Bhagavad Gita,” Translated by Laurie L. Patton
“The Complete World of Greek Mythology,” by Richard Buxton
“Dinners With Ruth,” by Nina Totenberg
“Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery,” by Scott Kelly
“Like a Rolling Stone,” by Jann S. Wenner
“The Mosquito Bowl,” by Buzz Bissinger
“The Myth of Normal,” by Gabor Maté
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Cat Kid Comic Club Collaborations,” by Dav Pilkey
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Almost There,” by Farrah Rochon
“Bloodmarked,” by Tracy Deonn
“Bravely,” by Maggie Stiefvater
“A Thousand Heartbeats,” by Kiera Cass
“White Out,” by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Juvenile Fiction:
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode,” by Jeff Kinney
“Dog Squad 2: Cat Crew,” by Chris Grabenstein
“Middle School: Winter Blunderland,” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts
“Narwhalicorn and Jelly,” by Ben Clanton
“The Real Dada Mother Goose,” by Jon Scieszka
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Who Is Shaquille O’Neal?” by Ellen Labrecque
“Who is Zendaya?” by Kirsten Anderson
“Who Was Michelangelo?” by Kirsten Anderson
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“A Door Made for Me,” by Tyler Merritt
“Farmhouse,” by Sophie Blackall
“Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter,” by Kenard Pak
“Green is for Christmas,” by Drew Daywalt
“I Cannot draw a Horse,” by Charise Mericle Harper
“Little Blue Truck Makes Friends,” by Alice Schertle and Jill Elmurry
“Maisy’s Snowy Day,” by Lucy Cousins
“Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine,” by Alan Katz
“The Sour Grape,” by Jory John
Step Readers:
“Pete the Cat and the Sprinkle Stealer,” by Kimberly and James Dean
Audiobooks:
“Long Shadows,” by David Baldacci
“No Plan B,” by Lee Child and Andrew Child
“The High Notes,” by Danielle Steele
Large Print:
“The Boys From Biloxi,” by John Grisham
“The Christmas Spirit,” by Debbie Macomber
“Falling Stars,” by Fern Michaels
“The House on Blueberry Lane,” by Brenda Jackson
“The Hunt,” by Faye Kellerman
“Long Shadows,” by David Baldacci