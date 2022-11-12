Soils can often be improved and made more productive by simply mixing in organic matter. Gardeners should be aware of readily available sources of organic residues, such as grass clippings, scraps of vegetable materials, small twigs and especially fall leaves.

To become usable, these materials should undergo a degree of decomposition. The process by which gardeners convert organic matter for use is called composting, and the usable material is referred to as compost.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.