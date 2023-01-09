There are so many beautiful transformations in life. I think about winter as she changes to spring; or summer as she phases into autumn with her breathtaking color.

I’m reminded of the caterpillar as he transforms from worm to butterfly. How about you and me? Are we being beautifully transformed? We are if we’re in Christ Jesus.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com