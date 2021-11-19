It will soon be the best day of the year: Thanksgiving!
If you are going on a road trip, we have a lot of audio books on CD and in our e-book collection. Drop by the library if you want to learn to use Libby (which is also known as Overdrive).
In big library news, we will be hosting the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3 at the end of March 2022 as part of the 101st anniversary of the library.
If you are interested in volunteering for the event or planning the event – please give us a call. We’re hoping to expand this version to include our neighbors at the Cupola House and the Chowan Arts Council with a Harry Potter Escape Room for grown-ups the night before the big Extravaganza.
New Books
Picture Books
Creepy Pair of Underwear! - Aaron Reynolds & Peter Brown
The Welcome Chair – Rosemary Wells & Jerry Pinkney
Children’s Fiction
Amari and the Night Bothers – B.B Alston
Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Big Shot – Jeff Kinney
Children’s Non Fiction
On Beyond Bugs! All About Insects – Tish Rabe
Opposites Abstract – Mo Willems
What Are the Winter Olympics?
Who Is Neil deGrasse Tyson?
Fiction
Better Off Dead – Lee Child
The Dark Hours – Michael Connelly
Down the Hatch – M.C. BeatonForgiving Paris – Karen Kingsbury
The Guest List – Lucy Foley
A Line to Kill – Anthony Horowitz
Never – Ken Follett
Over My Dead Body – Jeffrey Archer
Non Fiction
Forgotten In Death – J.D. Robb
High Stakes – Iris Johansen
Haunted Hibiscus – Laura Childs
Hidden – Fern Michaels
The Jailhouse Lawyer – James Patterson
Jewel of Nile – Tessa Afshar
Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe
Sooley – John Grisham
State of Terror – Louise Penny & Hillary
Whiplash – Janet Dailey
The Wishbook Christmas – Lynn Austin
Books on CD
2 Sisters Detective Agency – James Patterson
Foul Play – Stuart Woods
The Jailhouse Lawyer – James Patterson
The Judge’s List – John Grisham
State of Terror – Louise Penny & Hillary
To Be Where You Are – Jan Karon
The Wish – Nicholas Sparks
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.