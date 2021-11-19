It will soon be the best day of the year: Thanksgiving!

If you are going on a road trip, we have a lot of audio books on CD and in our e-book collection. Drop by the library if you want to learn to use Libby (which is also known as Overdrive).

In big library news, we will be hosting the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3 at the end of March 2022 as part of the 101st anniversary of the library.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event or planning the event – please give us a call. We’re hoping to expand this version to include our neighbors at the Cupola House and the Chowan Arts Council with a Harry Potter Escape Room for grown-ups the night before the big Extravaganza.

New Books

Picture Books

Creepy Pair of Underwear! - Aaron Reynolds & Peter Brown

The Welcome Chair – Rosemary Wells & Jerry Pinkney

Children’s Fiction

Amari and the Night Bothers – B.B Alston

Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Big Shot – Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non Fiction

On Beyond Bugs! All About Insects – Tish Rabe

Opposites Abstract – Mo Willems

What Are the Winter Olympics?

Who Is Neil deGrasse Tyson?

Fiction

Better Off Dead – Lee Child

The Dark Hours – Michael Connelly

Down the Hatch – M.C. BeatonForgiving Paris – Karen Kingsbury

The Guest List – Lucy Foley

A Line to Kill – Anthony Horowitz

Never – Ken Follett

Over My Dead Body – Jeffrey Archer

Non Fiction

Forgotten In Death – J.D. Robb

High Stakes – Iris Johansen

Haunted Hibiscus – Laura Childs

Hidden – Fern Michaels

The Jailhouse Lawyer – James Patterson

Jewel of Nile – Tessa Afshar

Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe

Sooley – John Grisham

State of Terror – Louise Penny & Hillary

Whiplash – Janet Dailey

The Wishbook Christmas – Lynn Austin

Books on CD

2 Sisters Detective Agency – James Patterson

Foul Play – Stuart Woods

The Jailhouse Lawyer – James Patterson

The Judge’s List – John Grisham

State of Terror – Louise Penny & Hillary

To Be Where You Are – Jan Karon

The Wish – Nicholas Sparks

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.