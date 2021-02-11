Beyond the Books: What is Love?

Did you know that in Ancient Greek there are six words for love?
First there is φιλια (philia) which is the love shared between family and friends. Second is ερως (eros), the passionate love between individuals or an admiration of another’s beauty.
There is also αγαπη (agape) which is a type of familial love felt for one’s children or spouse; it can also mean a spiritual love between an individual/faith community and God.
The word στοργη (storge) is the love between a child and a parent where there is an empathy or affection for the other; it can also be used to describe the love one has for their country or hometown.
The word φιλαυτια (philautia) means “self-love,” used typically to describe a healthy consideration for one’s own well-being and lifestyle, but it can also be used to imply egoism or selfishness.
Finally, there is ξενια (xenia), which is used to describe hospitality, the friendship between a guest and host, generosity to others, and empathy for a stranger.
In light of the hard times that we have all experienced this past year, this Valentine’s Day why not celebrate love in all of its forms, not just the traditional romantic view of the holiday?
Express to your friends how much you appreciate them. Tell your family how much they mean to you and how they make you feel whole. Maybe even visit your local library to pick out that book that makes you feel good inside!
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are offering Valentine’s Day gift bags for the person that you love! Bags are $9.00 each and filled with sweet goodies for either children or adults!
The last day for orders is Thursday, February 11th—pick-up is on Friday, February 12, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Call us at 252-796-3771 to place your order.
Also, if you want to explore a new book or DVD, check out some of our new arrivals!
DVDs:
After We Collided (2020) – R
Ava (2020) – R
Mulan (2020) – PG-13
Relic (2020) – R
Searching for Bobby Fischer – PG
Shakespeare in Love – R
Tenet (2020) – PG-13
The Right Stuff (1983) – PG
TV Series:
Westworld: Season 3 – TV-MA
Yellowstone: Season 3 – TV-MA
Adult Fiction:
“Edge of Eternity,” by Ken Follett
“The Lost Boys,” by Faye Kellerman
“No Time Like the Future,” by Michael J. Fox
“One for the Road,” by Mary Ellis
“Out of Hounds,” by Rita Mae Brown
“The Rhythm of War,” by Brandon Sanderson
“The Russian,” by James Patterson and James O. Born
“The Scorpion Tail,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
“A Stranger at Fellsworth,” by Sarah E. Ladd
Non-Fiction:
“America: The Last Best Hope,” by William J. Bennett
“The Cosmos: Astronomy in the New Millennium,” by Jay M. Pasachoff and Alex Filippenko
“Eastern North Carolina Farming,” by Frank Stephenson and Barbara Nichols Mulder
“Endless War,” by Ralph Peters
“The Great Influenza,” by John M. Barry
“Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld
“Skull and Keys: The Hidden History of Yale’s Secret Societies,” by David Alan Richards
“Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” by Emmanuel Acho
“What’s the Big Deal About Americans,” by Ruby Shamir and Matt Faulkner
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Avengers West Coast: Vision Quest,” by John Byrne and Steve Englehart
YA Fiction:
“How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate stories,” by Holly Black
“Ready Player One,” by Ernest Cline
Juvenile Fiction:
“Max and the Midknights,” by Lincoln Peirce
“Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco,” by James Patterson and Martin Chatterton
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas,” by Jimmy Fallon
“Pete the Cat: Firefighter Pete,” by James Dean
Step Readers:
“Barbie: You Can Be a Doctor,” by Elle Stephens
“The Berenstain Bears: School Talent Show,” by Mike Berenstain
“Descendants 3: Stronger Together,” by Steve Behling
Audiobooks:
“Deadly Cross,” by James Patterson