As the weather remains chilly with a sharp wind, my mind often drifts out to sea — far out to sea to a tropical climate. With sun and surf, a little golf and snorkeling, a tropical climate can chase away the winter blues.
Fond memories of winter and spring break trips to the Cayman Islands, St. Croix and other tropical islands can only be memories this year as travel restrictions loom over us. But we can still bring a little of the flavors from the tropics to our kitchens.
Island cuisine is bright and colorful with lively heat and a complex play of citrus and spice. Popular Caribbean dishes include blackened fish, jerk chicken, conch fritters, curries, stews, and gumbos with a dash of sweet fruit or mellow plantain to balance, and rice and peas to ease the heat.
Caribbean cuisine is true fusion cooking with influences from Europe, Latin America, India, China, and the Middle East depending on the island. It has blended with Cajun, Creole, and Gullah-Geechee cultures in the US and spread throughout the South.
A favorite of mine has been black bean soup. You can add a dollop of rice and a variety of toppings from fried plantains to avocado and mango to even make it a light meal in itself. I like to serve it with a nice Caribbean cobb salad with shrimp for a bright, flavorful, and healthy meal.
This week I have included my recipe for Black Bean Soup.
Enjoy!