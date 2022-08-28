The first commandment addressed to humans begins with a significant word: Be.
“Be fruitful and multiply,” is what God tells humanity. God instructs us to “be” something.
Yet, our identity is so often wrapped tightly around what we do in our American culture. I feel our worth is so attached to work that we introduce ourselves by what we do far quicker than explaining who we are. It may be because it is easier to transmit actions than it is personhood, but it may also be that we don’t often think about our identity.
We usually don’t know who we are until someone admonishes us or until someone attacks us, and we have to find out where we stand and how to respond.
God commands us to be productive, be expressive and be creative. Be fruitful! Grow in abundance and produce more than you could ever keep. Bless all those around you and multiply yourself by increasing your influence.
The Godhead designed us to reflect who they are. God placed each of us here to recall a beautiful aspect of the glory of God. The world needs you to shine brightly as who you are because, without you, there is a facet of God that is dimmed. Be fruitful and multiply and subdue the earth. God tells us to make the earth our own. Harness its power and resources for our good.
It fascinates me that God commands us to rule over the earth, yet most people only want to rule other people. The one thing we were not given rulership over is each other. God honors free will, and I think we should, too.
Be fruitful, multiply, subdue, rule and have dominion over the earth. To no other creature does God say this. We were set apart, holy, sacred unto the Lord. We were designed by the first committee meeting among the Trinity to reflect their image and rule over the magnificent earth they created and designed. Humanity is the crowning achievement of the glory of creation by God.
The Word of God is filled with insights about our sacredness or “sanctity,” as some would say. We are fearfully and wonderfully made. Before we were born, God knit us in our mother’s womb. He knew us by name before anyone knew we were a person. God grants personhood to humans in their mother’s womb. I think that is significant. Human life ends when the heartbeat stops, which makes the heartbeat a credible sign of life.
And did you know that we can detect a heartbeat at five and a half weeks of pregnancy? That is when we can detect it, but it exists even before. If we can deny the sacred stamp of an innocent and fragile baby, what keeps us from discarding anyone we deem less than “useful”?
When Jesus, our Savior, came to earth to reveal Himself, he chose to show up in the body of a human - a baby. The first person to recognize His deity was a baby in the womb of His aunt. Jesus’ mission was to come and die for every single life so that they might find salvation through Him.
If God loved us enough to design us with His own hands, send His Son to die for us and make us the place where His very presence resides, then don’t we know we are blessed? Can’t we see that humans are unique among creation, from the womb to the tomb?
Indeed, we are. God has entrusted so much to us. So, how do we respond to such a generous offer? All that He has given us, we offer back all the fruit, and that is multiplied for His glory.