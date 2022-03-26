One of my favorite parts of being a librarian is getting new items for the collection.
When the boxes of books arrive, it is like Christmas morning. Excitement is in the air for fresh and untouched novels await a caring hand.
The box rattles around, and you wonder what is inside. Could it be the latest James S.A. Corey book? Perhaps it is some non-fiction titles? Oh! Maybe it is that Reese Witherspoon book club best seller!
Before I know it, I am using the scissors to slice open the box and pulling apart the flaps to see what is inside. No matter what titles await me, the result is always the same, glossy and clean new titles that waft that sweet smell of bibliosmia.
Almost like a ritual, I usually select one for closer inspection. Gently I open the book and flip through the pages for a preview. I feel the coarseness of the pages and familiarize myself with the first few pages of the novel. What surpasses the joy I get from seeing these new titles is formally bringing them into the collection.
To me, the process of adding a due date sticker, checking it off the received list and making adjustments to the online record is a welcoming to the community.
From the box to the shelf, these books become our library books. They await new minds to mold and families to entertain. Whether it is in the hands of a child or the palms of a retiree, these new books live a long life that touches the community and gives the library spirit.
If you want to get your hands on some of our fresh titles, check out the list below of new releases and pick one up today. Have a great week, and I hope to see you at the library.
New Books
Adult Fiction:
“Abandoned In Death,” by J.D. Robb
“Caramel Pecan Roll Murder,” by Joanne Fluke
“City of the Dead,” by Jonathan Kellerman
“The Darkest Place,” by Phillip Margolin
“A Flicker in the Dark,” by Stacy Willingham
“Gwendy’s Final Task,” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar
“High as the Heavens,” by Kate Breslin
“House of Sky and Breath,” by Sarah J. Maas
“Incriminating Evidence,” by Sheldon Siegel
“The Lightning Rod,” by Brad Meltzer
“The Maid,” by Nita Prose
“The Match,” by Harlan Coben
“Olga Dies Dreaming,” by Xochitl Gonzalez
“Run Rose Run,” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
“Shadows Reel,” by C.J. Box
“To Paradise,” by Hanya Yanagihara
Non-Fiction:
“All About Me,” by Mel Brooks
“The Betrayal of Anne Frank,” by Rosemary Sullivan
“Carver: A Life in Poems,” by Marilyn Nelson
“Chasing History,” Carl Bernstein
“Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism,” by Amanda Montell
“Enough Already,” by Valerie Bertinelli
“GED Test Prep Plus 2022-2023,” by Karen Van Slyke
“How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them,” by Barbara F. Walter
“Meditations,” by Marcus Aurelius
“Old Blue and Other Essays,” by Ronald L. Speer
“Sally Ride: America’s First Woman in Space,” by Lynn Sherr
“Sappho,” by Sappho and translated by Mary Bernard
“Thinking Fast and Slow,” by Daniel Kahneman
“Unthinkable,” by Jamie Raskin
YA Fiction:
“Anatomy: A Love Story,” by Dana Schwartz
“The Silent Songbird,” by Melanie Dickerson
“A Snake Falls To Earth,” by Darcie Little Badger
“Steal,” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan
“The Healer’s Apprentice,” by Melanie Dickerson
Juvenile Fiction:
“Josephine Against the Sea,” by Shakirah Bourne
“The Last Cuentista,” by Donna Barba Higuera
“The Lighthouse Between Worlds,” by Melanie Crowder
“Loyalty,” by Avi
“Tiger Honor,” by Yoon Ha Lee
“Too Bright to See,” by Kyle Lukoff
“Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea,” by Jules Verne
“Unplugged,” by Gordon Korman
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Awesome Riddles and Trick Questions for Kids,” by Riddleland
“The Bacteria Book,” by Steve Mould
“Celebrating Chinese New Year,” by Eugenia Chu
“Cook It!: The Dr. Seuss Cookbook for Kid Chefs,” by Daniel Gercke
“Difficult Riddles for Smart Kids,” by M. Prefontaine
“Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance,” by Nikki Grimes
“Make Meatballs Sing: The Life and Art of Corita Kent,” by Matthew Burgess
“Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau,” by Jennifer Berne
“Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small,” by Dr. Jess Wade
“Periodic Table,” by Sean Callery and Miranda Smith
“Traveling the Blue Road: Poems of the Sea,” by Lee Bennett Hopkins
“To Space and Back,” by Sally Ride and Susan Okie
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Abbie Against the Storm,” by Marcia Vaughan
“The Butter Battle Book,” by Dr. Seuss
“Inky’s Amazing Escape,” by Sy Montgomery
“Just Help!” by Sonia Sotomayor
“Little Bunny, Big Germs,” by Rosemary Wells
“Love You By Heart,” by Peter H. Reynolds
“Seashells: More than a Home,” by Melissa Stewart
“The Tasty Adventures of Rose Honey: Chocolate Chip Cookies,” by Bobby and Dessi Parrish
“The Year We Learned to Fly,” by Jacqueline Woodson
“Who Are Your People,” by Bakari Sellers
Juvenile Easy Non-Fiction:
“If Sharks Disappeared,” by Lily Williams
Audiobooks:
“Fear No Evil,” by James Patterson
“Gwendy’s Final Task,” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar
“The Horsewoman,” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica
“The Paris Detective,” by James Patterson
Large Print:
“19 Yellow Moon Road,” by Fern Michaels
“Better off Dead,” by Lee Child and Andrew Child
“The Butler,” by Danielle Steel
“Flying Angels,” by Danielle Steel
“A Season on the Wind,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher