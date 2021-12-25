Brenda Holley at D.F. Walker School partnered with Patty Bowers, Chowan County EFNEP Educator, to provide Zoom classes for third through fifth grade students this past year in Jan 2021.
During that time no outside visitors were allowed in the schools due to COVID-19. Ms. Holley worked with me to still offer this program to students through zoom sessions.
Youth learned about healthy eating, portion sizes and fun physical activity ideas.
Ms. Holley is an Instructional Assistant and teaches Character Education, she works with all grades at D.F. Walker School.
The N.C. Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program offers awards each year for local collaborators of the program. When she was presented with the award our state EFNEP Leader announced “Ms. Brenda Holley is an excellent choice for the 4-H EFNEP “Golden Star” Award.
She has provided unwavering support for EFNEP for many years, including a challenging year of pandemic restrictions which required much adaptation on her part. Her dedication and commitment to facilitating the EFNEP zoom classes speak to her top-notch caliber.
With the help of partners like Mrs. Holley, EFNEP educators are poised to create a culture of health in their communities.”
Chowan County Cooperative Extension would like to thank Ms. Holley for making this program successful in our schools in 2021.