Sunny citrus may not grow well in our chilly winters, but these tart fruits can brighten the cold winter grays that often settle on the Sound.
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit, pummelo and kumquat are in season right now, at least in Florida.
But citrus plants are not native to the US and were first brought here by Spaniards.
Records show that sweet orange trees which originated in Asia were well established in 1565 in Saint Augustine, Florida, and later in coastal South Carolina and Savannah. Limes and lemons were introduced here in the 1700s.
Today you can find citrus at any grocery store across the US.
Buying produce that’s in season is more cost efficient due to its abundance and availability.
And as I have said many times cooking seasonally is the best way to plan your menus because fruits and vegetables always taste best when in season.
These colorful, fragrant fruits lend themselves to so many uses. I always keep a variety of citrus fruits on hand for cooking and baking. I like to brighten a beverage with a nice twist, and a little zest can balance many savory dishes, as well as steal the show entirely.
And sweets are a natural to highlight their pungent flavor from cakes and pies to delicate mousses and sorbets.
A fast and easy way to enjoy your citrus is to make a quick bread. Quick breads come together in an instant but do take some time to bake.
One citrus treat I’ve made lately for guests is my Orange Poppy Seed bread. It can be made with lemon as well, but orange is often a little unexpected and very tasty. This recipe makes one large loaf and is wonderful with coffee or tea in the morning or afternoon.
This week I have included my recipe for Orange Poppy Seed Bread. I hope you add a little citrus sunshine to your baking soon.
Enjoy!