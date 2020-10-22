They may not be as much maintenance as a pet, but most houseplants require some care. At this time of year, gardeners should be bringing in houseplants that spent the summer outside. As temperatures cool, extreme dips can cause permanent damage. Try not to let your plants dip below 55 degrees F.
Before bringing them indoors, try to inspect the plants for insects. Most plants have some critters hanging out on the underside of leaves or in the soil. Wash the plants with a gentle stream of water and/or use a damp cloth. Soap and oil solutions are available for more stubborn pests that may need treating before transferring; follow all label directions. Make sure infestations are cleaned before bringing the plant indoors.
Gardeners should also inspect the plant for disease and trim away any stems or leaves that are in decline. In addition, gardeners can prune back overgrowth to make the plant more manageable before the move. If roots are coming out of the drainage holes, it may be time to repot the plant before bringing it inside.
Try to gradually adjust the plant to the new site. Houseplants that have been in full sun may benefit from a few days in a shady spot or garage before final placement. Do not fertilize houseplants at this time, as they are naturally responding to less sunlight during the day. Leaf drop is natural after the move, but new growth should emerge with regular care.
For more information on growing houseplants, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.