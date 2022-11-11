The Director of the Pettigrew Regional Library, Judi Bugniazet, has written and received a Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina.

With a total population of over 43,500 residents spread out across 1,580 square miles in Chowan, Washington, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties, it is difficult for some patrons to access the library’s resources regularly. The grant for $14,995 is for 15 Little Libraries to be placed in strategic locations in the four counties in the Pettigrew System.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.