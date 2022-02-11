As part of the celebration of the opening of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we’re also celebrating the 79th Anniversary of the Brown-Carver Library.
It is an unfortunate fact of the time period that the Black community of Edenton and Chowan County did not generally have access to many public services. The growth of public libraries for the Black community reached Edenton in 1943.
The Brown-Carver Library officially opened on June 23, 1943. The front page article reads: “Trustees of the Brown-Carver Library announce the library’s official opening in St. John’s Episcopal school building on East Church Street Wednesday night, June 23, at 8:30 o’clock.
“A special program will be rendered in connection with the opening, to which the public is cordially invited,” it continues. “The trustees extend their thanks to Mrs. Sidney McMullan and Miss Elizabeth Carroll for their great interest and untiring efforts to make this project possible. Members of the board of trustees are: the Rev. N. S. Harris, president; Mrs. Julia Hines, vice president; Dr. O. L. Holley, treasurer; Mrs. Elizabeth L. Byrd, secretary; Mrs. C. C. Cox, assistant secretary, and Mrs. Sadie Fayton, librarian.”
The Brown-Carver Library would grow and become an important community asset, even serving as a branch of the USO in the 1950s.
New Books
Juvenile Fiction
American Girl: Corinne – Wendy Shang
American Girl: Corinne to the Rescue – Wendy Shang
The Baby-Sitters Club: Good-bye Stacey, Good-Bye – Gabriela Epstein
The Big Bad Lies – Leslie Patricelli
The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess – Shannon & Dean Hale
Adult Fiction
Quicksilver – Dean Koontz
Violeta – Isabel Allende
Large Print
Blind Tiger – Sandra Brown
Audio Books
The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell – Robert Dugoni