Interviews are now taking place for a new librarian. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile the library was a “Happy Place” for children this week.
It’s always an honor and thrill to work with local schools, this week – White Oak Elementary. The counselor, Katie Milligan, contacted us early last month asking if we could host an hour-long program for the Kindergarten and first grade students for their End of the Year Celebration.
Classes rotated to the library while doing other activities in town; face painting, rides on the Optimist Train, ice cream at Blounts, and a short stint at the Taylor Theater seeing the movie “Minions!”
The kids and teachers were so excited and appreciative.
At the time of this writing, the Kindergarten classes (180 kids and teachers) came on June 1 to learn about birds. We talked about the N.C. state bird, the cardinal, examined seven bird nests and listened to and mimicked a variety of bird calls. The first graders are scheduled to come on Friday, June 3. What fun!
It’s always a great feeling to be part of the community. Interacting with children has always been a highlight of our work at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
New Books
Adult Fiction:
Meant to Be by Emily Giffin
Sparring Partners by John Grisham
Large Print:
Death of a Green-Eyed Monster by M. C. Beaton
22 Seconds by James Patterson
Beautiful by Danielle Steel
Audiobook:
Sparring Partners by John Grisham
22 Seconds by James Patterson
Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema are staff members of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.