INGREDIENTS
- Your favorite biscuit recipe
- 1 ½ sticks, softened butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 quarts whole milk
- ½ cup sugar
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 375 or 400 degrees.
- Prepare your favorite biscuit dough recipe. Roll out dough and spread butter on top. Sprinkle buttered dough with sugar. Fold dough over and place in buttered baking dish. Bake until done, about 20-30 minutes.
- Heat milk and ½ cup sugar. As soon as the biscuit roll is done, remove from oven and chop up biscuits. Pour hot milk mixture on top.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Return baking dish to oven for 45 minutes until thick like a pudding.
Note: Later recipes call for adding cinnamon and nutmeg to the buttered biscuit dough, and adding vanilla and cream with less milk for the hot milk mixture. The rolled biscuit dough was then cut into cinnamon rolls which were kept intact after the hot milk was poured on top. I believe the Scott’s old original recipe was created as a way to use biscuit scraps hence the chopped dough.