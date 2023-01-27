Chowan and Currituck County Cooperative Extension are partnering this year to offer Servsafe Food Safety Managers Course. Servsafe will be offered again in Chowan County May 16-18, but if you need a class sooner than that you can register for the upcoming class in Currituck County.
N.C. Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Class in February. The class will be held at the Currituck Extension Office (120 Community Way Barco NC 27917) and will begin promptly at 9 am each day.
ServSafe is a course designed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to provide foodservice operators, managers, and support personnel with the knowledge essential for food preparation and handling within their respective facilities to help reduce the risk of foodborne illness. The course covers handling food, from receiving and storing to preparing and serving. It gives science-based information on how to run a safe establishment.
The 14-hour class will be scheduled as followed:
Feb 15: Instruction Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
Feb16: Instruction Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
Feb 17: Exam Day 9 to 11:00 a.m.
Test Registration cost is $125 (which includes the seventh edition book and exam sheet.)
Registration fees are non-refundable, but are transferable to another person.
The registration deadline is Feb. 3. We are accepting cash and check payments in addition to paying via credit card through Eventbrite.
Please, make checks payable to NCSU. Checks and cash payments can be received at the Currituck Extension Office located at 120 Community Way Barco, NC 27917, within five days of registration. Class size is limited and full registration, including payment, is required to hold your spot.
For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Olivia Patchel at 252-232-2261, or email olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu no later than ten business days before the event.
NC State University and N.C. A&T State University commit themselves to positive action to secure equal opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, political beliefs, family and marital status, sex, age, veteran status, sexual identity, genetic information or disability. NC State, N.C. A&T, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments cooperating.
Mary Morris is the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director.