Chowan and Currituck County Cooperative Extension are partnering this year to offer Servsafe Food Safety Managers Course. Servsafe will be offered again in Chowan County May 16-18, but if you need a class sooner than that you can register for the upcoming class in Currituck County.

N.C. Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Class in February. The class will be held at the Currituck Extension Office (120 Community Way Barco NC 27917) and will begin promptly at 9 am each day.

Mary Morris is the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director.