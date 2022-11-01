Autumn is my favorite season. I love cool, crisp temperatures that are just right for a cozy sweater, searching for the perfect pumpkins and gourds and the seasonal food that bring back childhood memories.

At farm stands and farmers markets in the fall you can find a beautiful variety of apples, and everything from apple butter and cider to cider-laced doughnuts and caramel apples.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.