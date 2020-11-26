Caramel Pecan Tart

Serves 10-12

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flour

2/3 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup unsalted butter, cold

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

¼ cup honey

¼ cup caramel sauce, home-made or store-bought

2/3 cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

3 ½ cup pecans, chopped coarsely

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Whisk together flour, powdered sugar, and salt. Cut in cold butter in small pieces in a stand mixer, food processor or by hand until mixture begins to hold together when pressed between fingers.

Press mixture evenly on bottom and sides of an 11-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Set tart pan on foil-lined baking sheet and chill for 15 minutes. Bake 20 minutes, rotating once through baking time. Cool.

Meanwhile in a large saucepan melt 2/3 cup butter, brown sugar, honey, caramel sauce, and whipping cream. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in pecans, salt, and vanilla. Immediately pour into cooled crust and evenly spread the mixture in pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbling and beginning to very lightly brown. Cool before serving, Drizzle with additional caramel sauce if desired.

Caramel Sauce

1 Cup

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup heavy whipping cream, room temperature

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

PREPARATION

In a medium heavy saucepan on medium heat add sugar and stir until melted. Stir constantly until a light brown liquid forms being careful to not scorch the sugar.

Carefully whisk in the butter. When butter has melted and mixed in, cook for 2 minutes without stirring.

Slowly stir in cream. Boil for 1 minute without stirring.

Remove from heat and stir in the salt and vanilla. Cool.

