The leaves are starting to change colors and football games are scattering the calendars. September marks the beginning of fall, but it is also a time to sink your teeth into whole grain goodness.
Originally established in 2007 by the Whole Grains Council, Whole Grains Month celebrates the nutritious and delicious foods American wheat farmers work so diligently to produce.
Grains account for 15 percent of the average 2,110 calories consumed by Americans, and contrary to popular belief, whole grains provide many essential nutrients that are important for a healthy, balanced diet.
Grains are the largest source of Fiber in the diet for most Americans and a good source of other key nutrients, such as: iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E and potassium. The valuable nutrients and antioxidants found in whole grains have also been found to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, the number one cause of death in the U.S.
Wheat, rice, oats, barely, quinoa, sorghum, rye are just a few examples of whole grains that you should be enjoying daily. U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend three full servings, or three ounces, of whole grains a day for adults and two servings for children. One serving of whole grains is the equivalent of eating:
• one slice of whole grain bread
• 1/2 a whole-grain English muffin
• 1/3 cup cooked whole-wheat pasta
• 1/3 cup cooked brown rice, bulgur, barley or other cooked grain
As you plan your next meal or roam the grocery store isles, remember to support America’s wheat farmers and whole grain producers, and celebrate National Whole Grains Month.
100% Whole wheat Sandwich Bread
INGREDIENTS
2 ½ tsp active dry yeast or 2 ½ tsp instant yeast
- ½ cup lukewarm water
½ cup lukewarm milk
½ cup orange juice
5 Tbsp melted butter
1 ½ tsp salt
3 Tbsp sugar
¼ cup nonfat dry milk
¾ cup instant mashed potato ﬂakes
3 ¾ cups whole wheat ﬂour or white whole wheat ﬂour
- Use 2 Tbsp less water in summer (or in a humid environment), 2 Tbsp more in winter (or in a dry climate).
INSTRUCTIONS
Mixing:
• Dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water with a pinch of sugar. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes, till it becomes puﬀy. If you’re using instant yeast, you can skip this step.
• Combine the yeast/water with the remaining ingredients, and mix and knead—by hand, mixer, or bread machine—until you’ve made a cohesive dough. If you’re using a stand mixer, knead at low speed for about 7 minutes. Note that 100% whole wheat dough will never become smooth and supple like dough made with all-purpose ﬂour; it’ll feel more like clay under your hands, and may appear a bit rough.
Shaping:
• Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover the bowl, and allow it to rise till it’s expanded and looks somewhat puﬀy, about 60 to 90 minutes. Note that dough kneaded in a bread machine will rise faster and higher than bread kneaded in a mixer, which in turn will rise faster and higher than one kneaded by hand. So if you’re kneading by hand, you may want to let the dough rise longer than 90 minutes.
• Lightly grease a 9” x 5” loaf pan. Gently shape the dough into a smooth log, and settle it into the pan, smooth side up.
• Tent the pan with lightly greased plastic wrap, and allow the loaf to rise till it’s crowned over the rim of the pan by about ¾”, about 75 minutes. Don’t let it rise too high; it’ll continue to rise as it bakes. Towards the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 350°F.
Baking:
• Bake the bread for 10 minutes. Lightly tent it with aluminum foil, and bake for an additional 30 to 35 minutes, or until the center registers 190°F on an instant-read thermometer. Remove it from the oven, and turn it out of the pan onto a rack.
• Run a stick of butter over the top of the hot loaf, if desired, for a softer crust. Allow the bread to cool completely before slicing.
Recipe and Photo Source :Copyright © 2021 King Arthur Baking Company, Inc. All rights reserved.
For more information on bread making contact Mary Morris, Chowan County Cooperative Extension, mary_morris@ncsu.edu.