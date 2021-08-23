One of the things I love about living in a small town is that if you don’t have a tree or garden of your own oftentimes others will share their bounty. I was lucky enough to have my friend Laney Layton bring by some beautiful ripe figs from her trees two weeks in a row!
I haven’t yet seen fresh figs at the Edenton Farmers Market, but I’m hoping a vendor will offer them soon. My husband has made the trek to Costco in Norfolk a few times to find figs for me, and my friend Jerusha Gurvin has even been kind enough to pick some up for me at The Fresh Market in Nags Head. If you are really on a hunt you can order them on Amazon from California at a hefty price. But with so many fig trees in the area I prefer local.
The two most common fig varieties you will find locally are Celeste and Brown Turkey. Celeste fig trees produce small purplish brown, sweet fruit; while a Brown Turkey fig tree produces larger, reddish brown fruit.
Fig trees are prevalent throughout eastern North Carolina. Ocracoke even celebrates the fig with an annual Fig Festival sponsored by the Ocracoke Preservation Museum. It was a huge hit this year after a 2020 COVID hiatus. A highlight of the festival was a cooking demonstration by chef Vivian Howard, and a bake-off celebrating the famous local fig cake made with fig preserves.
While fig preserves are quite a treat I really love FROG (fig, raspberry, orange and ginger) jam. You can sometimes find this tasty jam at our Edenton Farmers Market, at Bunch’s and other local farm stands up and down the coast. I love to use it not only on biscuits, but on crostini with cheese, flatbread pizza with arugula and goat cheese, and especially on my goat cheese and fig tart topped with fresh figs. Some say this jam originates in the South, while others say it’s from the Pennsylvania Amish. Either way it is a favorite!
This week I have included a recipe for a Fig Crumb Bar that can be made with fig preserves or FROG jam.
Enjoy!
Quick FROG Jam
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon orange zest
• ¾ cup granulated sugar
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon orange juice
• ½ tablespoon lemon juice
• 2 cups ripe fresh figs, stemmed and quartered
• 1 teaspoon pureed fresh ginger
• 1 cup fresh raspberries
Preparation
1. Combine all ingredients in a heavy pan on medium high heat. Stirring, bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat to low and simmer gently for an hour. Stir mixture continuously until mixture thickens.
3. Use an immersion blender to reach desired consistency.
4. Pour into a jelly jar. Jam will keep refrigerated for up to one month.
Note: This jam may also be canned in sterilized jars for longer shelf life.
Fig Crumb Bars
Ingredients
Crumb Topping
• 1½ cups all-purpose flour
• ½ cup light brown sugar
• ⅓ cup sugar
• 1½ teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon cardamom
• ½ teaspoon ginger
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 10 tablespoons butter, melted
Crust
• 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
• ¼ cup cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more to sprinkle over finished bars
• 1 cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
Filling
• 1½- 2 cups gig preserves or FROG Jam
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cover a 9 x 13-inch metal baking pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil pressing the foil into the corners and up the sides of the pan. Overlap a second piece so that all edges hang over sides of pan to easily remove baked bar cookies in one piece. Spray the foiled pan with nonstick cooking spray. Nonstick foil may also be used.
2. Place the flour, corn starch, salt, and powdered sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment and mix for a few seconds, or use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. Add the butter and mix to blend until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the mixture into the prepared pan and press firmly with your fingers into an even layer, building up a thin 3/4-inch edge around the sides to keep the filling from spilling beneath the crust. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or freeze for 15 minutes.
3. Bake the crust until lightly golden, 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, combine all crumb topping ingredients and stir with a fork until crumbly. Set aside.
5. Spread preserves or jam over hot crust layer. Sprinkle crumble topping in an even layer over preserves.
6. Return the pan to the oven and bake 25-30 minutes, until crumb topping is a light golden brown. Let stand at room temperature in the baking pan until completely cooled.
7. Remove bar with foil flaps and set on a cutting board. Dust with powdered sugar, slice into bars, and serve.