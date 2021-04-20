This weekend, I camped with my oldest son and a few of our friends from Scouts. It was in a beautiful, remote part of the Sandhills, near Carthage.
Friday night, long after the three kids of our group fell asleep, we adults huddled around our campfire and tried to get a cellphone signal.
We had to know how the Aces were doing. The other parents in my group were Brian Ward, a John A. Holmes alumnus who played football, and Shaunte Chappell, who teaches 12th-grade English and whose husband is Aces’ statistician Brian Chappell.
We were at a place where you have to climb a hill and stand on one foot to get a cellphone signal. Shaunte had more luck than the rest of us, and contacted friends at the game.
By the time I went to bed, we thought the Aces lost. It was great to wake up Saturday with a text saying that the Aces pulled out the win.
We’re facing Tarboro again. This year’s team isn’t the same one we faced last year. Our Aces aren’t the same as they were last year. If the Aces play a solid game, listen to their coaches and don’t get rattled, they could win. In sports, almost anything is possible.
Speaking of possible, do you think having outdoor movie in Edenton would be possible? After camping, my family visited Southern Pines.
As we walked from our car to a restaurant, we stopped by a little plaza in which they were playing “Mama Mia” later that night. I’m not sure how they pulled it off because of COVID, but the fact that life was going on despite the pandemic was reassuring.
Maybe we could do something on the courthouse green or in Colonial Park. When I lived in Morgantown, WV, the local library system provided the movies, someone else provided the projection system, and there were food trucks. You were responsible for your blanket or lawn chair.
We heard from Malcolm King, owner of Edenton Bay Trading Company, about a new tenant who is moving into his building.
Adam and Elizabeth Hughes, owners of Old Colony Smokehouse, plan to move their marketplace to the space formerly occupied by the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe. The marketplace at their location on West Queen Street features refrigerated, pre-made food and other things. You take it out of the cooler, pay for it and take it home to reheat and eat.
It’s really convenient when you have a craving for some of their food but don’t want to sit in the restaurant. You can also pick something up on your way home from work so you don’t have to cook.
Edenton Yacht Club will host the Blessing of the Fleet on May 1. Boats gather in Edenton Bay around the Pembroke Creek area and then head out to the breakwater on the waterfront. It’s fun to see all the different boats on display. So stop by starting around 9:45 a.m.
My family would like to thank the Town of Edenton and their contractor for fixing the intersection of East Eden and Court streets. As of Tuesday morning, there is still some work that needs to be done, but it’s nice to no longer have to walk on the gravel filler.
We hope you have a great rest of your week. I’ll see you around the Cupola. Go Aces!