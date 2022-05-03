“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
-C.S. Lewis
It’s often hard to leave something behind that you built from a dream. But with everything in life change is inevitable, especially with a business.
Adaptability, evolution and growth are necessary as our surroundings and circumstances continue to change.
So many longtime businesses in Edenton have adapted to change to remain successful. Malcom and Debbie King’s Edenton Bay Trading Company is one that stands out. They are an iconic fixture downtown, but have changed radically throughout the years.
The Polka Dot Palm has also seen many changes since Brooke Cook began her wonderful venture in Edenton. Summer House is another chameleon as Cindy Gandee’s business takes on a new name and chapter downtown sure to be a success with her flair and style.
And, as I also leave behind one chapter at the old Speight house as an innkeeper and venue, and face the changes ahead with a continuation of my culinary business alongside Cindy, I can’t help but reminisce about all the exceptional people I had the pleasure to know through my business. So many wonderful patrons have become friends.
One such guest recently asked me for the recipe of a cookie I served at the inn that she had been craving. Many of the same treats I served there will be found at my new location downtown. This week I have included my Almond Puff cookie recipe. It is a soft pillowy cookie filled with a delicate almond center with a dusting of powdered sugar. I hope you find it to be a nice treat as well. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Makes 3-4 dozen
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup almond paste
• 2 cups unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
• 2 cups sugar plus ¼ cup, divided
• 2 large egg yolks, at room temperature
• 1 egg white, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon pure almond extract
• ½ teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
• 4 ¾ cup AP flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• Powdered sugar for sprinkling
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese, and 2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, and almond extract.
2. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Gradually stir the flour mixture into butter mixture and mix well. Divide dough into fourths and wrap each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
3. To make filling in a small bowl combine almond paste, ¼ cup sugar, egg white and ½ teaspoon vanilla extract until blended and set aside.
4. Roll one portion of dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Spread a fourth of the filling onto half of one strip of dough. Fold dough over and press down around filling to seal. Cut out cookies using a round 2-inch cutter. Reroll scraps and repeat with remaining dough and filling., Bake at 350° for about 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on pan for 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. Cool completely then sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.