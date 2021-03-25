Charleston Coconut Cake

INGREDIENTS
For the Coconut Cream Filling
2¼ cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/3 cups sugar
¾ cup unsalted butter
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
For the Cake
4½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ tablespoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature
3 cups sugar
6 large eggs, room temperature
1½ cups heavy cream, room temperature
¾ cup sour cream, room temperature
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1½ teaspoons coconut extract
For the Coconut Frosting
2½ cups shredded coconut
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2 tablespoons cream of coconut
½ tablespoon vanilla extract
5-6 cups powdered sugar
PREPARATION
For the Coconut Cream Filling
In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, Combine the cream, sugar, and butter. Bring to a boil, stirring often. The mixture will expand in volume quickly as it reaches boiling point.
Combine cornstarch, vanilla and 2 tablespoons of cold water in a small bowl and whisk until smooth. Once cream mixture comes to a boil stir in the cornstarch mixture and continue cooking and stirring for a minute until thickened. Remove mixture from heat, pour into a large bowl, and set aside.
Finely chop shredded coconut in a food processor or by hand. Fold coconut into cream mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, or until fully chilled.
For the Cake:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cut round pieces of parchment paper to fit into 3 8-inch round cake pans. Spray each pan with nonstick spray, place parchment paper in each sprayed cake pan bottom, and spray bottom again.
Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl and set aside. Stir together the cream, sour cream, and extracts in a small bowl and set aside.
Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy for about 5 minutes. Add the eggs until well combined.
Slowly add half of the flour mixture on low speed until well combined. Add the cream mixture on low speed and scrape the sides of the bowl. Combine the remaining flour mixture.
Divide the batter evenly between the 3 cake pans. Bake for 50-55 minutes, rotating once through baking. When done the cake will begin to pull away from sides of the pan or a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake will come out clean.
Allow cakes cool in pan 15 minutes and then carefully invert onto a cooling rack until completely cool.
For the Coconut Frosting
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread coconut onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and bake for 6-8 minutes, or until light golden brown. Set aside.
Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, combine the butter and cream cheese and mix on medium speed for 3 minutes. Mix in cream of coconut and vanilla extract. Add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until frosting reaches desired consistency.
To Assemble: Once cakes have cooled, use a long knife to slice each cake into 2 equal layers. It is helpful to use a ruler and toothpicks as guides.
Place one layer of cake on a large plate. Spread 1 cup of Coconut Cream Filling to edges using an offset spatula. Repeat process with remaining 5 layers of cake and remaining filling.
Using an offset spatula, frost edges and top of cake with the Coconut Frosting. Press toasted coconut into edges of cake.
Refrigerate cake for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Slice cake while slightly cold.