I don’t know about you – but it feels like we’re turning a corner on the coronavirus. Or as I say – “Hey there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not a train!”
We’ve gotten our tax forms in so that’s a normal annual event.
Miss Lee and I are discussing how to have safe StoryTime outside as the weather warms up. We’re working on putting together a flexible Summer Reading Program.
What I’ve noticed recently is that a ton of children’s books are being checked out and returned. This is very heartening because I’m thinking our kids are getting sick of screens and want something different to occupy their time. So it’s time to keep our fingers crossed and hope for brighter days (with a little less rain).
The Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture Series kicks off on March 2 with Dr. Ben Speller presenting through Zoom (yes Zoom) “Colonization and Relationships in Chowan County 1619-1750.” The live presentation will be at noon that day. We will be recording the event for YouTube release on March 4. The links will be available on the Historical Commission and library’s websites and social media. Thanks to the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group and the Edenton Historical Commission for their ideas and organizing of these events.
Children’s Fiction
- American Girl: Kira Down Under
- American Girl: Kira’s Animal Rescue
Children’s Non-Fiction
- I Promise – LeBron James & Nina Mata
- Of Thee I Sing – Barack Obama & Loren Long
- Who Is Kamala Harris
Fiction
- The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
- Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman
- The Unwilling – John Hart
Large Print
- Colors of Truth – Tamera Alexander
- Remember Me – Mario Escobar
Non-Fiction
- A Promised Land – Barack Obama