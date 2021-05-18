It’s nice to be fully open again. We’ve been seeing more and more of our patrons who we haven’t seen in a year coming back in. We’ve been able to host a few meetings, and our public computers are becoming popular again. I’ve also been told that some folks wonder where I’ve been because of the Tyrrell County Librarian’s column on the front page...
I’m still here. And not just me. Vickie Barrow has returned to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. I’m so glad about this. I keep joking that we became “feral librarians” during the past year. We need a well-mannered gracious Southern lady to get us back on track and to be a little less loud.
Speaking of feral librarians – when’s the zombie apocalypse coming? The gas thing this last week just felt like another straw. I am grateful, though, that we’re not in the 17-year cicada range like other parts of the country. The mayflies are enough of too many insects for me.
Juvenile Non-fiction
- Who Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Adult Fiction
- A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury
- Get a Life, Chloe Brown – Talia Hibbert
- The Lost Apothecary – Sarah Penner
Adult Non-fiction
- No Way Out – Fern Michaels
Adult Non-Fiction
- In Pieces – Sally Field
- Untamed – Glennon Doyle