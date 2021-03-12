Can I just say that it’s so nice to see the sun?

The weather-permitting part of our StoryTime seems to want to help us out so far. This past week we had over 20 participants. It’s been wonderful to be able to start providing some alternatives for our children in our community.

Speaking of programming the next Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture is coming up on Tuesday, April 6th at noon. Historian Mary Maillard will be presenting: Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad. This should be a fascinating look at this part of our history.

Marry Maillard has done extensive research and writing about the Skinner Family and is very familiar with the antebellum era in Edenton and Chowan County. This should be a fascinating lecture and we are all looking forward to it.

Again it will be a virtual program by Zoom and then posted on Facebook for those who missed it live.

Children’s Fiction

Cat Kid Comic Club – Dav Pilkey

Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth – Judd Winick

Hilo: Waking the Monsters – Judd Winick

Magic Tree House: Camp Time in California – Mary Pope Osborne

Fiction

The Affair – Danielle Steel

The Chocolate Cheesecake Murder – Joanne Fluke

Dark Sky – C.J. Box

The Devil and the Dark Water – Stuart Turton

A Fatal Sky – Charles Todd

The Kaiser’s Webb – Steve Berry

Relentless – Mark Greaney

Utopia Avenue – David Mitchell

Large Print

Faithless in Death – J.D. Robb

A Fatal Lie – Charles Todd

The Lost Boys – Faye Kellerman

Mountain Laurel – Lori Benton

Paradise Peak – Janet DailyThe Price of Honor – Susan May Warren

The Russian – James Patterson

The Stone Wall – Beverly Lewis

Walk in My Combat Boots – James Patterson

Books on CD

Neighbors – Danielle SteelThe Scorpion’s Tail – Preston & Child

Non Fiction

Four Hundred Souls – Ibram X Kindi & Keisha N Blaine

A Measure of Belonging: Twenty-One Writers of Color on the New America South

Shepard-Pruden Librarian Jennifer Finlay can be reached at jfinlay@pettigrewlibraries.org