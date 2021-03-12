Can I just say that it’s so nice to see the sun?
The weather-permitting part of our StoryTime seems to want to help us out so far. This past week we had over 20 participants. It’s been wonderful to be able to start providing some alternatives for our children in our community.
Speaking of programming the next Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture is coming up on Tuesday, April 6th at noon. Historian Mary Maillard will be presenting: Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad. This should be a fascinating look at this part of our history.
Marry Maillard has done extensive research and writing about the Skinner Family and is very familiar with the antebellum era in Edenton and Chowan County. This should be a fascinating lecture and we are all looking forward to it.
Again it will be a virtual program by Zoom and then posted on Facebook for those who missed it live.
Children’s Fiction
Cat Kid Comic Club – Dav Pilkey
Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth – Judd Winick
Hilo: Waking the Monsters – Judd Winick
Magic Tree House: Camp Time in California – Mary Pope Osborne
Fiction
The Affair – Danielle Steel
The Chocolate Cheesecake Murder – Joanne Fluke
Dark Sky – C.J. Box
The Devil and the Dark Water – Stuart Turton
A Fatal Sky – Charles Todd
The Kaiser’s Webb – Steve Berry
Relentless – Mark Greaney
Utopia Avenue – David Mitchell
Large Print
Faithless in Death – J.D. Robb
A Fatal Lie – Charles Todd
The Lost Boys – Faye Kellerman
Mountain Laurel – Lori Benton
Paradise Peak – Janet DailyThe Price of Honor – Susan May Warren
The Russian – James Patterson
The Stone Wall – Beverly Lewis
Walk in My Combat Boots – James Patterson
Books on CD
Neighbors – Danielle SteelThe Scorpion’s Tail – Preston & Child
Non Fiction
Four Hundred Souls – Ibram X Kindi & Keisha N Blaine
A Measure of Belonging: Twenty-One Writers of Color on the New America South