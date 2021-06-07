The Summer Reading Program kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library started the planning for all these programs in December of 2020, and the programs reflect the safety measures that were in effect at that time. We still are using Zoom for a lot of the programs, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay at home to watch the program.
The library has three – yes three! – large screens that will be showing the program in person. Miss Lee, Miss Brandy and Miss D have created 50 giveaway kits for each program chock full o’ cool stuff. You are more than welcome to come join us each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to participate – we looking forward to seeing you.
Upcoming Programs:
- Tuesday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. – Animals at the Zoo with the NC Zoo. A Zoom program but come join your friends at the library to participate.
- Saturday, June 19, from noon to 3 p.m. – Juneteenth Celebration. The patios of the library will host this celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation with artists and authors.
- Tuesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. – Small & Tall Tales with the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island. A Zoom program and we’ll be streaming it live throughout the building.
- Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. -- The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are sponsoring a night at a Steamers game at Hicks Field. Hopefully I’ll fulfill a lifetime dream and get to throw out the first pitch.
It’s great to have busy times at the library!
Picture Books
- I’m On It! Andrea Tsurumi
- Not Yeti – Kelly DiPucchio & Clair Keane
Children’s Fiction
- Dog Squad – Chris Grabenstein
- The Puppy Place: Lily
Adult Fiction
- Legacy – Nora Roberts
- Local Woman Missing – Mary Kubica
- The Unforgiven – Heather Graham
Large Print
- The Palm Beach Murder – James Patterson