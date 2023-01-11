At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we have some pretty awesome Friends! Our Friends of the Library organization helps to run our annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, organizes the Armchair Traveler Speaker series and provides many resources for our Summer Reading Programs.
In addition to contributing funds and volunteers for our annual community events, the Friends of the Library also leads a monthly Book Club that you can join at any time.
Free and open to the public, the Friends’ Book Club reads the latest releases on the New York Times’ Bestsellers list. This week our Friends met to discuss Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry.
Set in the 1960’s, this humorous historical romance follows a female scientist navigating an otherwise all-male workplace. As she breaks through the “boy’s club” and pushes for equality amongst her peers, she falls in love with a fellow scientist on her team.
Our next Book Club meeting will be at noon on Feb. 9. The next book will be The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay. Call us or stop by the front desk for more details and to sign up, and Ms. Lee can also put you on the contact list for future Book Club meetings.
Swing by the library to learn more about our monthly program offerings and what else our Friends of the Library have in store. While here, check out our Martin Luther King Jr. display, as well as the latest additions to our collection.
Check out the list below for some of these new titles. Have a great weekend, and we hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“The City We Became,” by N.K. Jemisin
“Clive Cussler: The Sea Wolves,” by Jack Du Brul
“The Fall of Numenor,” by J.R.R. Tolkien
“I Need a Bad Boy in My Life,” by Ambria Davis
“The Sisters of Sea View,” by Julie Klassen
“Rural Route 8: Part 2- Unrequited Love,” by E. Raye Turonek
“Taking Down a Boss,” by Shmel Carter
“Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” by Marc Cameron
Non-Fiction:
“And There Was Light,” by Jon Meacham
“Cinema Speculation,” by Quentin Tarantino
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” by Paul Newman
“Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” by Matthew Perry
“The Last Slave Ship,” by Ben Raines
“The Light we Carry,” by Michelle Obama
“So Help Me God,” by Mike Pence
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Gleanings,” by Neal Shusterman
Juvenile Fiction:
“The Christmas Princess,” by Mariah Carey and Michaela Angela Davis
“Owl Diaries: Eva In the Band,” by Rebecca Elliott
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Who Is Ketanji Brown Jackson?” by Sheila P. Moses
“Who Was Alex Trebek?” by Pam Pollack and Meg Belviso
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Creepy Crayon,” by Aaron Reynolds
“Snow Horses,” by Patricia MacLachlin
Large Print:
“An Alaskan Christmas Promise,” by Belle Calhoune
“An Amish Christmas Wish,” by Leigh Bale
“A Christmas Bargain,” by Mindy Obenhaus
“A Christmas Deliverance,” by Anne Perry
“Christmas on His Doorstep,” by Patricia Davis
“Going Rogue,” by Janet Evanovich
“Other Birds,” by Sarah Addison Allen
“Thief of Fate,” by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets
“Triple Cross,” by James Patterson
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.