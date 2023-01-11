At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we have some pretty awesome Friends! Our Friends of the Library organization helps to run our annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, organizes the Armchair Traveler Speaker series and provides many resources for our Summer Reading Programs.

In addition to contributing funds and volunteers for our annual community events, the Friends of the Library also leads a monthly Book Club that you can join at any time.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.