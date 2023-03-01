The most requested main dishes I am asked to prepare for a private chef dinner are often ones that use chicken. It seems almost everyone likes it; there is extremely minimal chance of an allergy; and best yet, chicken is inexpensive.
Nationally chicken is the most popular protein in the country, and that popularity has grown steadily since 1900. In the 1940s chicken became more popular than pork, while beef was still the meat of choice. In the 1970s Americans chose chicken as their top choice for a meal, and last year nearly 50 billion pounds were consumed in the U.S.
I am a poultry snob, though, and only use those birds that ran free and foraged the grounds like the chickens at my grandparent’s farm. I make a weekly trek for food up north and prefer to get my chicken at Wegmans, which I have found to be the most tender and flavorful for already prepped cuts.
Locally, the Nature’s Place organic chicken at Food Lion is also good and offers a large selection at a reasonable price.
I often prepare a quick chicken paillard, or thin cutlet, with a beurre blanc sauce. A similar chicken dish that is perfect for our emerging spring is Chicken Picatta with its bright lemony sauce which highlights citrus season.
Chicken Picatta is a staple in Italian American cuisine that’s quick and easy to prepare. The dish uses scaloppine or thin cuts of chicken.
Scaloppine is typically pounded with a meat mallet to reach the desired thinness. When doing so it’s best to place the meat between two sheets of waxed paper or parchment and strike it with glancing blows, working from the center to the edge, rather than pounding down directly on the meat so as not to tear it.
This week I have included my recipe for Chicken Picatta. It pairs nicely with risotto or a rice dish.
Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Chicken Picatta
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves pounded to 1/3-inch thickness
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 6 tablespoons unsalted cold butter, divided
• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• 4 shallots, minced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 cups white wine
• 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
• 1/3 cup brined capers, rinsed
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• Lemon slices
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with foil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Spread the flour on a plate and season. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating the pieces completely; shake off the excess
• In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil shimmers. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side; add more butter and oil to the pan if needed. Transfer the chicken to the sheet pan and warm in the oven.
• Reduce the heat to low and add the shallot to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, until translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the garlic and then the wine and zest, stirring to scrape up the browned bits, until the sauce reduces and thickens. Turn off the heat and stir in the capers, 4 tablespoons butter, and parsley.
• Return the chicken to the pan and coat with the mixture. Transfer the chicken to a platter and spoon the sauce on top. Top with lemon slices and a sprinkle of parsley. Serve immediately.