Chicken Picatta

The most requested main dishes I am asked to prepare for a private chef dinner are often ones that use chicken. It seems almost everyone likes it; there is extremely minimal chance of an allergy; and best yet, chicken is inexpensive.

Nationally chicken is the most popular protein in the country, and that popularity has grown steadily since 1900. In the 1940s chicken became more popular than pork, while beef was still the meat of choice. In the 1970s Americans chose chicken as their top choice for a meal, and last year nearly 50 billion pounds were consumed in the U.S.

