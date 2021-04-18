Chocolate Ganache and Peanut Butter Cream Tart

Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CRUST
- 3 ounces good quality milk chocolate, chopped finely
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 cups finely ground chocolate wafer crumbs
- ¼ cup sugar
- Pinch salt
FOR THE PEANUT BUTTER CREAM
- 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup cold heavy cream
FOR THE GANACHE
- 6 ounces good-quality dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 2 ounces good quality milk chocolate, finely chopped
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cooled coffee
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup salted roasted peanuts, chopped to garnish
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom with nonstick cooking spray and set on a foil-lined sheet pan.
To make the tart crust melt the butter and chocolate on a low microwave setting in a medium bowl. Combine the cookie crumbs, sugar and salt and mix into melted butter and chocolate. Press the crumb mixture evenly over the bottom and up the sides of the tart pan. Bake the crust for 6-8 minutes, then cool.
To make the peanut butter cream combine the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and peanut butter with a mixer and beat until creamy. In another large bowl whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture until well combined. Fold in the remaining whipped cream. Spoon the cream filling into the cooled crust and smooth out the top. Refrigerate for 1 hour uncovered.
When the tart is chilled make the chocolate ganache. Combine the chocolate and cream in a double boiler or in a glass bowl in the microwave. Stir until melted. Add vanilla, coffee, and salt and stir until smooth and shiny.
Pour the ganache over the chilled peanut butter filling and spread evenly if needed, Sprinkle the chopped peanuts around the outer edge of the tart. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours uncovered.
To serve carefully remove the tart pan rim from the base of the pan. Serve chilled.