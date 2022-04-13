He came into the very world he created, but the world didn’t recognize him. He came to his own people, and even they rejected him.
- John 1:10-11
Many in Israel rejected Jesus because He was not the Messiah they expected or wanted.
They were expecting someone from the line of David who would free Israel from the Romans and take the throne of David once again. They were expecting a man, not a God/man. They were unwilling to accept anyone who was not a warrior.
They rejected anyone who made himself equal with God. They did not want someone to save them from their sins. They wanted someone to make Israel free and prosperous just as King David had done. They wanted Him to be only what they wanted Him to be.
The problem is their feelings have been a part of this world ever since and they are still alive and well today. People do not like what they read in the scriptures, so they invent their own Jesus.
He is a kind and loving God. He overlooks any kind of sin. He understands that the day we live in is different from ancient days and so we can change what the Bible says to suit today’s world. He will not punish anyone now or later for anything they do.
If this is your God, I have to tell you, your God is not real. He is one you have invented to please yourself.
Jesus is indeed loving. He gave His life for your sins. He offers you that gift of forgiveness but like any gift, you must accept it. If you do not, the Bible says, “Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace?” (Hebrews 10:29)
He does not overlook sin. “I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war.”
Jesus could not be just if He did not punish what is wrong. It is a crooked judge who allows criminals to go unpunished.
“But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” (Revelation 21:8)
Heaven could not be a perfect place if all who are lovers of this world are there. It would be the same world we live in now. “For You are not a God who takes pleasure in wickedness, Nor shall evil dwell with You.” (Psalm 5:4). “Nothing evil will be allowed to enter, nor anyone who practices shameful idolatry and dishonesty—but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.” (Revelation 21:27)
Last, the Bible does not change. Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not even the smallest detail of God’s law will disappear until its purpose is achieved.” (Matthew 5:18). The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever. (Isaiah 40:8)
Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. (Galatians 6:7-8)
Jesus died for our sins and rose again. Because He lives again, so can we. He offers a choice of everlasting life or everlasting punishment. Choose life.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.