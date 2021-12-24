This past weekend, local youth participated in a 4-H Christmas Extravaganza event. The event took place on Saturday morning, Dec. 11 at the Chowan Extension Office.
Youth started the morning off by learning how to make homemade lavender and peppermint soap. Participants were able to make soap to gift as Christmas presents.
While the soap was processing, the group decorated ugly Christmas sweater shaped sugar cookies. Youth also made ornaments for friends and family.
We wrapped the morning up by enjoying hot chocolate, snacks and a few Christmas games. What a great way to kick off the holiday season. Merry Christmas from Chowan County 4-H!
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact Camaryn Byrum.
at cibyrum@ncsu.edu. Like us on Facebook, @ChowanCounty4-H.