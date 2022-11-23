Farm Day - Enotes
Contributed Photo

Second graders from White Oak Elementary recently participated in Farm Day Adventure, hosted by Chowan County 4-H.

On Nov. 8 and 9, all second grade classes learned how to make pumpkin pies. Patty Bowers, EFNEP Program Assistant, and Denise Bunch, Chowan County Administrative Assistant led the demonstrations. Students learned that most of the ingredients used to make the pies come from a farm.

Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent with Chowan County Cooperative Extension.