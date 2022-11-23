Second graders from White Oak Elementary recently participated in Farm Day Adventure, hosted by Chowan County 4-H.
On Nov. 8 and 9, all second grade classes learned how to make pumpkin pies. Patty Bowers, EFNEP Program Assistant, and Denise Bunch, Chowan County Administrative Assistant led the demonstrations. Students learned that most of the ingredients used to make the pies come from a farm.
On Nov. 10, students took a field trip to a pumpkin patch and the cotton gin. At each location there were educational stations that taught students about local agriculture. Housed at the pumpkin patch were three stations: aquaculture, chickens, and pumpkins.
Youth were also able to pick a pumpkin from the patch to take home. There were four stations at the cotton gin: bees, cotton gin tour, cotton plants/products and the AgriPride Simulator.
Thank you to Albemarle Cotton Growers Co-operative, A. J. Smith & Sons, the Beekeepers of Chowan County, Chowan FFA and ECU Health Chowan Hospital for your contributions to Farm Day Adventure! And thank you to all of our presenters for helping make Farm Day Adventure a success!
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent with Chowan County Cooperative Extension.