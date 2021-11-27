Second graders from White Oak Elementary participated in Farm Day Adventure, hosted by Chowan County 4-H.
On Nov. 8-9, all second grade classes learned how to make pumpkin pies. Patty Bowers, EFNEP Program Assistant, and Denise Bunch, Chowan County Administrative Assistant led the demonstrations.
Students learned that all of the ingredients used to make the pies come from a farm. Students took turns completing the steps to the recipe. As the pumpkin pies were cooking, the hallways of the school smelled amazing
On Nov. 10, students took a field trip to a pumpkin patch and the cotton gin. At each location there were educational stations that taught students about local agriculture.
Housed at the pumpkin patch were three stations: aquaculture, chickens and pumpkins.
Steve Gabel, Area Specialized Agent, hosted the aquaculture station. Youth were amazed when Gabel brought out an alligator during his presentation.
Chelsea Leary and four current FFA officers gave a presentation on chickens. Students learned about different breeds of chickens and what color eggs they each lay.
Adam Formella, Currituck County Agriculture Agent, hosted the pumpkin station. Students learned about where pumpkins grow and they were able to harvest seeds from inside a pumpkin.
To wrap up this portion of the field trip, Jared Harrell, Area Livestock Agent, helped students pick out a pumpkin for them to carry home. Each class took a group picture in front of the Farm Day photo booth.
At the cotton gin, there were four stations: bees, cotton gin tour, cotton plants/products and peanuts. Students enjoyed a tour through the cotton gin to see how the process works.
At the bee station, led by Mary Morris, County Extension Director, and Commissioner Ron Cummings, students learned all about bees and honey production. A few forager bees even joined the discussion.
The cotton plants and products station was led by Katy Shook, Area Horticulture Agent, and Dylan Lilley, Perquimans County Agriculture Agent. Students learned about products made out of cotton and about the parts of the cotton plant.
Matthew Leary, Chowan County Agriculture Agent, led a discussion on peanuts. Leary had various peanut products on display for the students to observe.
Thank you to A.J. Smith and Sons (pumpkin patch) and Albemarle Cotton Grower Co-Op (cotton gin) for the use of your facilities. Thank you to all of our presenters for helping make Farm Day Adventure a success.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.