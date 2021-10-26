Several local youth participated in the 2021 Chowan County 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
Pumpkin entries were due to the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office on Friday, Oct. 22.
Pumpkins are currently on display at the Public Safety Center (305 West Freemason St., Edenton).
We are encouraging members of the public to stop by the Public Safety Center to view all of the amazing pumpkin entries. Members of the public can stop by Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The pumpkin display is located in the front lobby. Pumpkins will be on display from Monday, Oct. 25 until Friday, Oct. 29.
Stop by and vote on which pumpkin is your favorite. Gift card prizes will be awarded to the first place winner in each age category and to the overall favorite pumpkin (determined by community votes). Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 29 on the Chowan County 4-H Facebook page.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact Camaryn Byrum, 4-H Agent, at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
In addition, each year, Chowan County 4-H hosts a Wreath and Garland Fundraiser. Profits from this fundraiser help us provide scholarships to youth to attend overnight 4-H summer camp.
Chowan County 4-H will be attending 4-H Camp at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia on July 31 – Aug. 5, 2022.
At camp, youth participate in a variety of activities including rock wall climbing, swimming, crabbing, kayaking, archery and more. Not only is camp fun, but it is also a learning experience for youth.
For more information on the greenery fundraiser, visit our website, https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/, or call 252-482-6585.
All orders are due by Friday, Nov. 5. Greenery will be available for pick up from the Chowan Extension office on Tuesday, Nov. 30. All greenery is fresh from the mountains of North Carolina.