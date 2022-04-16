4-H Summer Fun registration is now open.
We are so excited to offer a variety of in-person programs. Check out all of the fun below. Participation age is based off of age as of Jan. 1.
If you have any questions, contact Ms. Camaryn at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Two-part registration:
1.) Stop by the Extension Office to complete the paper registration form.
2.) Enroll or re-enroll in 4-H Online by visiting v2.4honline.com.
For more information, you can visit https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/03/chowan-county-4-h-summer-fun-classes-announced/
Sew Much Fun
Date: June 22
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Age: 8-14 years old
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $20
Youth will learn introductory sewing skills with Sara Villwock, Northampton County 4-H Agent.
Gourmet Cookie Decorating (two sessions)
Date: June 23
Time: 1– 3:30 p.m.
Age: Cloverbuds (5 — 7 years old)
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $25
Date: July 11
Time: 1– 4 p.m.
Age: 8-13 years old
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $25
These classes will be taught by Emma Boyce, owner of Collections Gourmet Cookies. Youth will learn how to decorate gourmet cookies.
Mini Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp
Date: June 28 — June 30
Time: 9 a.m. — noon
Age: Cloverbuds (5 — 7 years old)
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $15
Cloverbuds will learn their way around the kitchen during this introductory workshop. Youth will prepare healthy snacks, practice kitchen safety and explore foods grown in Chowan County.
Babysitter’s Backpack
Date: July 6 — July 8
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Age: 11+
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $25
Comprehensive lessons that focus on child development, age appropriate activities, safety, discipline, and the business of babysitting. Bring a bagged lunch each day.
Fruit to Fork
Date: July 21 — July 22
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Age: 7-12 years old
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $20
Youth will visit local fruit farms (peaches, blueberries) in Chowan County and learn how to prepare different recipes with the fruits purchased from each farm.
Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp
Date: July 26 — July 29
Time: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Age: 8-13 years old
Location: Chowan County Extension Office
Cost: $30
Youth will learn how to prepare healthy meals, demonstrate safe knife practices, and learn how to incorporate Chowan County agriculture into their meals. The week will end with a field trip!
District Activity Day
Date: June 17
Age: 5-18 years old
Location: Currituck County Middle School
Cost: Free
Youth ages 5-18 learn the art of public speaking at this district competition. Youth research a topic of interest, prepare a presentation and present to a panel of judges.
State 4-H Congress
Date: July 16 – 19
Age: 13-18 years old
Location: Raleigh
Cost: TBD
Join 4-Hers from across the state for the culmination of the 4-H year! This event is packed with workshops, tours, dances, community service, fellowship, and more. Fee will cover event registration, transportation, and lodging.
Camaryn Byrum is the 4-H Youth Development Agent for the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office.