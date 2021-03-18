Presentations are a huge part of North Carolina 4-H. The 4-H Presentations program is an opportunity for youth to research a topic of interest, develop a poster or PowerPoint presentation, and utilize public speaking skills to present to a panel of judges. There are 4-H presentation competitions at the county, district and state levels.
District Activity Day (DAD) is the annual 4-H public speaking/presentations competition. DAD will be virtual again this year. Youth will create and submit a video of their presentation. This event is open to youth ages 5-18. Presentations can be on any topic of interest. Chowan County will host a County Activity Day prior to the DAD submission deadline.
For more information or to register, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.