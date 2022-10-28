Chowan Hay Bale

Chowan County’s Hay Bale Decorating entry at the N.C. State Fair.

 Contributed Photo

N.C. State Fair Hay Bale Decorating Contest: Chowan County 4-H recently participated in a hay bale decorating contest at the NC State Fair. Counties across the state were invited to decorate a hay bale promoting North Carolina 4-H. We turned our hay bale into a camper with a sign that said “4-H… the adventure awaits.” Chowan County was awarded second place in the contest.

Wreath and Garland Fundraiser: Our annual 4-H Wreath and Garland Fundraiser is in full swing. There is still time to order a wreath, garland or specialty item. All profits from the fundraiser help send local youth to overnight 4-H camp during the summer. All orders and money are due to the Chowan Extension Office by Friday, November 4th. Greenery will be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 29. If you are interested in placing an order, email cibyrum@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585.

Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent for Chowan County.