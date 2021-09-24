How does a peanut farmer know when to dig and harvest his peanut crop when it grows underground?
Peanut farmers can determine the optimum harvest date through a process called “pod blasting.”
To pod blast peanuts; you take a sample of peanuts, about 150 peanuts, and blast the outer layer of the shell off with a pressure washer equipped with a turbo nozzle.
Doing so reveals the inner shell, which changes color depending on the maturity of the peanut. The inner shell of peanuts will change from white to brown to black as it matures.
Once you have blasted the outer layer of shell off, you place the peanuts on a “Peanut Maturity Board” which is used to help determine the optimum time to dig your peanuts.
If at least 35 percent of the peanuts are dark brown to black, then the peanuts are at optimum maturity and are ready to dig.
Not digging at the optimum time can cause a loss in the yield and quality of a farmer’s peanut crop.
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Chowan Center hosts pod blasting clinics each year through the month of September and into October to help peanut farmers determine the optimum maturity of their peanut crop.
