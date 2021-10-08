The Chowan County Cooperative Extension and Chowan County Tourism Development Authority partnered to bring coverage to our area on the Visit NC Farms App.
We are thrilled to join this cooperative marketing effort to promote North Carolina farms and agribusinesses across the state. We hope that this will be a useful component of our local farms and farmers markets marketing plan to share their story with the community.
The Visit NC Farms App is designed to connect the dots within each community across North Carolina. With maps, lists and search functions, users can find farms, farmers markets and local restaurants with foods and activities that interest them, all in your own backyard.
The app is expanding statewide, with Chowan County recently joining in.
Download the Visit NC Farms App and explore your community today!
Take a look at our Chowan County listings, and see who else around you is involved.
If one of your agribusiness neighbors is not listed and could benefit from this tool, tell them about it and contact Mary Morris at mary_morris@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585 to be included.