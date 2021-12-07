Christmas season in Chowan County kicked off with a bang this past weekend.
A big thanks goes out to Miss Dee, Miss Lee and Miss Susan for hosting an outdoor StoryTime for the Kick-Off to Christmas.
It seems like our new gang across the street – Liza, Susan and Erienne – plus Morgan from Destination Downtown have filled some big shoes in a big way.
#TeenTuesday returns for the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 14 we’ll be hosting a “Free the Elves & Escape the North Pole” Escape Room at 5:30 pm.
The next Tuesday, the 21st, will be Silent Library based on the MTV show.
And to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year - #TeenTuesday will host a Trivia Night on Dec. 28. All events are free!
My mother has been visiting and folks have been so kind, chatting and spending time with her. I feel so fortunate to be able to live and work in this community. So if I asked you to say nice things about me – thanks!
New Books
Picture Books
Motor Mouse & Valentino – Cynthia Rylant & Arthur Howard
The Smart Cookie – Jory John & Pete Oswald
Children’s Fiction
The Bad Guys in They’re Behind You! – Aaron Blabey
One of us is Next – Karen M. McManus
Out of My Heart – Sharon M. Draper
Pony – R.J. Palacio
The Puppy Place: Donut – Ellen Miles
Young Adult
All In – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Bad Blood – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Concrete Rose – Angie Thomas
Fiction
The Christmas Promise – Richard Paul Evans
Fear No Evil – James Patterson
Mercy – David Baldacci
The Personal Librarian – Marie Benedict
Oh William! – Elizabeth Strout
The Sentence – Louise Erdrich
Tempting Twenty-Eight: Game On – Janet Evanovich
Tom Clancy: Chain of Command – Marc Cameron
Large Print
The Beginning Beverly Lewis –
A Darker Reality – Anne Perry
ER Nurses – James Patteson
An Impossible Dream – Jude Deveraux
Once in a Lifetime – Mary Monroe
Santa Cruise – Fern Michaels
The Santa Suit – Mary Kay Andrews
A Slow Fire Burning – Paula Hawkins
Yesterday – Fern Michaels
Twisted Tea Christmas – Laura Childs
Two Sisters Detective Agency – James Patterson
The Wish – Nicholas Sparks
Non Fiction
Creative Acts for Curious People – Sarah Stein Greenberg
Please Don’t Sit on my Bed in Your Outside Clothes – Phoebe Robinson
The Speckled Beauty – Rick Bragg
There Is Nothing For You Here – Fiona Hill
The Woman They Could Not Silence – Kate Moore
Books on CD
Better Off Dead – Lee Child
Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea – Kirk Cussler