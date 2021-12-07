Jennifer Finlay New

Christmas season in Chowan County kicked off with a bang this past weekend.

A big thanks goes out to Miss Dee, Miss Lee and Miss Susan for hosting an outdoor StoryTime for the Kick-Off to Christmas.

It seems like our new gang across the street – Liza, Susan and Erienne – plus Morgan from Destination Downtown have filled some big shoes in a big way.

#TeenTuesday returns for the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 14 we’ll be hosting a “Free the Elves & Escape the North Pole” Escape Room at 5:30 pm.

The next Tuesday, the 21st, will be Silent Library based on the MTV show.

And to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year - #TeenTuesday will host a Trivia Night on Dec. 28. All events are free!

My mother has been visiting and folks have been so kind, chatting and spending time with her. I feel so fortunate to be able to live and work in this community. So if I asked you to say nice things about me – thanks!

New Books

Picture Books

Motor Mouse & Valentino – Cynthia Rylant & Arthur Howard

The Smart Cookie – Jory John & Pete Oswald

Children’s Fiction

The Bad Guys in They’re Behind You! – Aaron Blabey

One of us is Next – Karen M. McManus

Out of My Heart – Sharon M. Draper

Pony – R.J. Palacio

The Puppy Place: Donut – Ellen Miles

Young Adult

All In – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Bad Blood – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Concrete Rose – Angie Thomas

Fiction

The Christmas Promise – Richard Paul Evans

Fear No Evil – James Patterson

Mercy – David Baldacci

The Personal Librarian – Marie Benedict

Oh William! – Elizabeth Strout

The Sentence – Louise Erdrich

Tempting Twenty-Eight: Game On – Janet Evanovich

Tom Clancy: Chain of Command – Marc Cameron

Large Print

The Beginning Beverly Lewis –

A Darker Reality – Anne Perry

ER Nurses – James Patteson

An Impossible Dream – Jude Deveraux

Once in a Lifetime – Mary Monroe

Santa Cruise – Fern Michaels

The Santa Suit – Mary Kay Andrews

A Slow Fire Burning – Paula Hawkins

Yesterday – Fern Michaels

Twisted Tea Christmas – Laura Childs

Two Sisters Detective Agency – James Patterson

The Wish – Nicholas Sparks

Non Fiction

Creative Acts for Curious People – Sarah Stein Greenberg

Please Don’t Sit on my Bed in Your Outside Clothes – Phoebe Robinson

The Speckled Beauty – Rick Bragg

There Is Nothing For You Here – Fiona Hill

The Woman They Could Not Silence – Kate Moore

Books on CD

Better Off Dead – Lee Child

Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea – Kirk Cussler

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.