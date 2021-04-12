Serves 8
When purchasing any fish and shellfish be sure they smell like the ocean, not fishy. Don't buy any mussels and clams whose shells are cracked or open or any that refuse to close their shells when you handle or tap them, those are likely dying or dead. Before cooking make sure they are in an open container so they can breathe. Any firm fish can be used in the dish.
INGREDIENTS
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced, fronds reserved
- 1 leek, thinly sliced
- 4 shallots, finely diced
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 12 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, about 1-2 teaspoons
- 2 cups dry white wine
- 1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 8-oz bottle clam juice
- 3 cups seafood stock
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 dried bay leaves
- ½ teaspoon orange zest
- 1 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed
- 1 dozen mussels, scrubbed
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 pound firm-flesh white fish, skin removed and cut into 1" pieces
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 8 tablespoons cold butter
- Lemon wedges
PREPARATION
- To clean the mussels and clams, put them in a large bowl of water and a few tablespoons of flour, and soak for 30 minutes so the mussels disgorge any sand. Drain the mussels, then remove the "beard" from each with your fingers. If they're dirty, scrub both clams and mussels with a brush under running water. Discard any shellfish whose shells aren't tightly shut.
- Heat the oil in a very large heavy pot over medium heat. Add the fennel, onion, leek, shallots, salt and pepper, and sauté until translucent. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes, and sauté a minute longer. Stir in the tomato paste, tomatoes with liquid, wine, fish stock, clam juice, juice and zest, and dried herbs. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and slowly cook for about 30 minutes.
- Add the clams and mussels to the pot. Cover and cook until the clams and mussels begin to open, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and fish. Simmer gently until the fish and shrimp are just cooked through, and the clams are completely open, stirring gently to not break up the fish. Discard any clams and mussels that do not open. Season the soup, to taste and stir in half of parsley, basil and slices of cold butter.
- Serve with crusty bread and lemons, and a side of pasta tossed in the sauce. Garnish with more fresh parsley, fennel fronds and chopped fresh basil.