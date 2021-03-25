As spring emerges and the heaviness of COVID begins to dim, we can now see a literal light at the end of the tunnel. With new growth and new beginnings the weight of the world seems to be lifted.
Easter is a celebration of light and resurrection and it comes at a very fitting time. I see more smiling eyes peaking over masks, hear more laughter, and a spring in our steps as well as in the air.
And as we celebrate spring and Easter, there are many favorite seasonal foods to enjoy. Lamb, ham, deviled eggs, asparagus, and of course coconut cake. Every year since I can remember, I make a coconut cake. Not just any coconut cake, but a towering moist cake with a custardy filling almost like coconut cream pie. The cake is iced with a delicate coconut frosting and coated in more lightly toasted coconut.
I’ve made this cake since college days in Colorado, and even though I may not have been born in the South it surely runs through my veins from a distant past. I have always cooked southern, and perhaps it’s because southern cooking has French roots and such a timeless presence.
This cake is widely known as Charleston Coconut Cake where an iconic version is served at the Peninsula Grill in the heart of the city. Coconut cake does take time and planning and because of that I only make it for Easter. But it is something I look forward to each spring. I have a few versions of this cake. Sometimes I toast the coconut, other times I don’t. And sometimes I ice it with a seven-minute frosting with all its meringue-like glory before I give the cake its shower of fluffy coconut. Depending on my whim I make a more custardy filling with eggs, or even drizzle each cake layer with a coconut simple syrup before icing. But this version is most similar to the original Charleston Coconut cake.
Enjoy!