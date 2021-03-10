Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS
- 6 large russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 6 strips thick-cut bacon, diced
- 1 ½ cups kale, stems removed and chopped
- 1 ½ cups green cabbage, chopped
- 1 leek, finely chopped
- 6 green onions, finely diced
- Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
- Add prepared potatoes to a pot of cold water. Bring to a low boil and simmer until fork tender.
- While potatoes are cooking, brown bacon in a large, heavy skillet. When crisp remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- In the bacon fat sauté the leeks, cabbage, and kale until softened. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove and set aside.
- When the potatoes are cooked through drain thoroughly. Mash by hand, incorporating the butter and cream cheese. Add small amounts of cream until desire consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir the kale and leek mixture into the mashed potatoes. Garnish with bacon and green onion and serve.