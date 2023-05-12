Genesis chapter 14 reveals hostility among the kings of Canaan. In verses 1–12, the battle of nine kings is described, but it is the 10th king who does not take part in the rebellion, who appears to be greater than all the rest. In verses 13–16, we learn that Abram has defeated five kings with an army of 318 skilled men and saved his nephew Lot, who was taken in the rebellion.

In verse 17, Abram returns a victor, and in verses 18–20, Melchizedek, king of Salem, brought out bread and wine because he was the priest of God Most High and blessed Abram. Genesis 14:20 records Abram giving this priest-king a tenth of the spoils because he recognized Melchizedek’s greatness. Notably, the chapter portrays Abram as more significant than all the kings; yet Melchizedek appears more prominent than Abram. Melchizedek’s greatness is seen in his generosity, blessing and righteousness.