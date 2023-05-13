Tomorrow marks a significant day that no one should forget: Mother’s Day! On this holiday we celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, spouses, and other influential women in our lives who have helped us become who we are today. Yet how did this tradition come to be?
Celebrations of motherhood have occurred since early human history. For example, the goddess Isis, first mentioned around 2400 BC, was a significant figure in Egyptian mythology who not only represented resurrection, but also motherhood. Religious festivals that celebrated Isis thus not only revered the goddess but also the role of motherhood.
In ancient Greece, Rhea, the mother goddess of the Greek pantheon, inspired similar worship and celebration. Cybele, the Roman equivalent to Rhea, was formally considered the “great mother goddess” and also inspired worship and celebrations of motherhood.
With the later collapse of the Western Roman Empire and the rise of Christianity, the celebration of motherhood began to change. As the early Christian and medieval West no longer worshipped mother goddesses, new traditions emerged.
In particular, in the British Isles, “Mothering Sunday” was observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent and celebrated the “mothering church” — the parish/home church into which an individual was baptized and established as a “child of the church.”
In some traditions, this celebration also commemorated the Virgin Mary as the archetype of motherhood. By the 16th century, Mothering Sunday not only included a commemoration of one’s “mothering church,” but also a feast in honor of one’s mother and family matriarch.
The modern celebration of Mother’s Day originated in the mid-19th century and started for various reasons. The first national effort in the United States came through Julia Ward Howe, a poet, pacifist, and suffragist who wrote the song, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
In 1872, Howe pushed for a day to celebrate mothers and to advocate for world peace in reaction to the Franco-Prussian War. She believed conflicts could be solved without bloodshed if mothers were allowed to intervene. While this effort was widespread initially, it had waned by the beginning of the First World War.
The other originator of the current holiday was Ann Jarvis, a homemaker in West Virginia, who in 1858 advocated for a local “Mother’s Day” during which mothers could advocate for community improvement while promoting health and disease prevention. The local initiative grew, and Jarvis even used this early Mother’s Day to care for Union and Confederate soldiers during the American Civil War.
When Jarvis died in 1905, her daughter Anna Jarvis started to advocate for a national Mother’s Day celebration by sending letters to senators, governors, members of Congress, and even the U.S. president. In 1907, the first official Mother’s Day was celebrated at the Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, which was Jarvis’ home church.
Philadelphia merchant John Wannamaker strongly supported the effort and helped bring it to the national level. It spread to churches all across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and in 1912 West Virginia declared it a statewide celebration, followed by Pennsylvania in 1913. In 1914, Mother’s Day made its way to Congress and a law celebrating the day was signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
While the holiday has undergone several transformations over the centuries, it all comes back to appreciating mothers and their impact. So tomorrow, remember to celebrate all of the women in your life and thank them for everything they do!
Check out some of our latest releases below, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
“The Ladies of the Secret Circus” by Constance Sayers
“Burden of Proof” by Davis Bunn
“The Eyes of the Dragon” by Stephen King
“Not the Ones Dead” by Dana Stabenow
“The Quilter’s Scandalous Past” by Patrice Lewis
“The Rancher’s Sanctuary” by Linda Goodnight
“Their Amish Secret” by Patricia Johns
“Storm Watch” by C.J. Box
“Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Beg
“Things I Wish I Told My Mother” by Susan Patterson
“The House of Wolves” by James Patterson
“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
“Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel
“Notes From a Young Black Chef” by Kwame Onwuachi
“World War II at Sea” by Craig L. Symonds
“Hitler’s Last Plot” by Ian Sayer & Jeremy Dronfield
“The Worlds Worst Crimes” by Charlotte Greig
“2000+ Essential Spanish Verbs” by Pilar Munday
“Wake Up with Purpose!” by Sister Jean Schmidt
“Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo
“The Nutcracker” by E.T.A. Hoffman
“Pocahontas” by Gina Ingoglia
“Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy” by Angie Thomas
“Super King Viking Land!” by Thomas Flintham
“Pets Rule: Kittens Are Monsters!” by Susan Tan
“Bea Wolf” by Zach Weinersmith
“Dinosaur!” by John Woodwad
“Beatrice and Her Razz-Ma-Tazz!” by Colinda Hodges
“Unicorn Diaries: Welcome to Sparklegrove” by Rebecca Elliott
Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.Audiobooks:
“Simply Lies” by James Patterson & Brendan DuBois
“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
“Station Eleven: The Complete Series”
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One”
“The Bad Guys” (Blu-Ray and DVD)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Blu-Ray and DVD)
“10 Things I Hate About You”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”