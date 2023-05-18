“This luncheon is so deeply American,” I said to no one in particular, as I tucked into the roast chicken on my plate. It was the usual delectation from Priscilla’s kitchen artistry.
It was last Wednesday, May 10, at the 75th anniversary luncheon of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the North State Daughters of the Revolution, at the St Paul’s Parish House.
I enjoy events like this. Gracious speech, measured, courteous. I like meetings that are calm and organized, where one moment on the printed program passes into the next.
Which is what I’ve come to expect from the Edenton DAR Regent Sandra Sperry. She presided over an obviously well-executed event whose achievement was a year in the making.
Every luncheon has its own spirit and leaves its own impression. This one was “American memory.”
From the regent’s introductions, to the NCSDAR State Regent Anna Baird Choi’s greetings, to Chaplain Clara King’s gracious prayers, the language was replete with reminiscence. It came to mind right then why I like this organization so much: it is steeped in history — not as a textbook abstraction, but history as personal memory, of relationships and places and events in an unbroken chain stretching all the way back to the beginning of the republic.
The moment came for Beth Taylor to commemorate the 20 members who founded the Edenton Tea Party Chapter in 1948 under the first regent, Margaret Hathaway Jones. She came up to the lectern with a black hat and white gloves, explaining that this was the expected dress of the ladies as they met. Her descriptions were infused with personal notes. Someone was known for their hospitality. Someone (we all know who) was celebrated for her historical novels. Another was described as a perfect Southern woman who always wore her pearls perfectly.
Most of the founding members were represented by relatives or friends. As they stood, you could hear applause and voices noting the ongoing resemblance, the continuation of the character and virtues of that dedicated group 75 years ago.
Memory. Relationships. The continuation of good tradition.
Annette Wright, in the main address, spoke fittingly on “Edenton Women.” She went further back in time, decades and over a century to Oct. 25, 1774, and the great event for which the Edenton DAR chapter is named. She underscored the courage of this group of women. Unlike the Boston Tea Party, these ladies did not mask themselves or hide in anonymity. They signed their names boldly, with the full knowledge that their act could be taken, by the British authorities, as treason.
“They would have been so charged,” the speaker wryly added, “had they been taken seriously.” Instead, they were subjected to mockery and scorn: a misogynistic practice that has not become extinct, and more’s the pity.
Here was another instance of memory and community, of the true utility of history and the tradition of goodness and justice.
That was a time when 13 very different colonies and many very different citizens — from a wide array of cultures, socio-economic positions, religions — united behind a single purpose. There was unity (“Unite or Die!”) and purpose (“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union …”). It was good to be American with everyone else.
The speaker pivoted then to the continuation of Penelope Barker’s tradition. The Edenton DAR has carried on the tradition of commemoration and service. Their first significant act in 1948 was to rescue the Iredell House. Also that year, they started the drive to erect a monument to Hugh Williamson, Edenton’s signer of the Constitution (the monument was finally built in 2018).
They have supported many supportive efforts in the community. And for 24 years, the Edenton DAR has organized the Reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July at the Joseph Hewes Monument. Twice now, this event has been named the best DAR Independence Day celebration in the nation.
To signal this ongoing commitment to Edenton and the region, Regent Sperry presented the annual Community Service Award to Sally Francis Kehayes. Accordingly, Tyler Newman, representing Mayor Jimmy Stallings and the town of Edenton, read a proclamation honoring the Edenton DAR for its long service.
At the end, I gathered up the souvenirs of the luncheon — the program, my Chowan Herald nametag, and two, not one, charming little paper teapots that contained Hershey Kisses, a delectable idea. And I reflected on the moment, and drew these conclusions:
History is meant to carry on good tradition. History preserves good memory of beauty and justice. History unifies and helps us work beyond separation and distance.
We all have one citizenship. One America. One history. One past, one present, one future.
Let’s learn our lessons from the DAR, stay faithful, keep calm and carry on.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.